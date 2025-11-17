Problem installing metatrader5 on windows - page 2
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As I told - some users do not have this issue.
About warning - no one knows about this warning ... because two users here (incl you) on this thread reporting about warning, and none of them published anything about warning, no any screenshot, no any Windows versions by screenshots... nothing ... just talking.
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I want to repeat - some users do not have this issue (and those users did not provide their technical details too).
About warning, I think he meant the windows installer warning,
that all users need to click yes, for the app to be installed,
and after yes is clicked, it does not work!
About warning, I think he meant the windows installer warning,
that all users need to click yes, for the app to be installed,
and after yes is clicked, it does not work!
and This is my windows version!
and If any more information needed please let me know
and This is my windows version!
and If any more information needed please let me know
Besides, some other users may check to install it.
I try to install it on the other computer (just to check).
Besides, some other users may check to to install it.
I did try to install it on another computer,
on this, and also the same thing happened!
Old versions have always worked properly.
Tried in 3 different computers and the same happens. Windows 10 and 11
Dialogue box asking to proceed and nothing.
We can try it on Monday tomorrow (because it may be the maintenance during the weekend).
Ok, will give a try on Monday, Thank you!
Have you checked on you pc: C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes ?
What do you see in C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal ?
Try to rename folders like C:\Users\[ user ]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730
into (e.g.): __BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730 (so it is not found and can be restored)
and re-install again.
Have you checked on you pc: C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes ?
What do you see in C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal ?
Try to rename folders like C:\Users\[ user ]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730
into (e.g.): __BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730 (so it is not found and can be restored)
and re-install again.
and tried to install the 3rd MT5 instance (I have 2 MT5 instances so I tried to install the 3rd one).
And the installation was not started - it was the usual warning message with "allow this application to make the changes in your PC?", and after pressing "Yes" - nothing happened (and no any folder was created).
Have you checked on you pc: C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes ?
What do you see in C:\Users\[user]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal ?
Try to rename folders like C:\Users\[ user ]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730
into (e.g.): __BCDEABB7FE91819D147F14B92E0D9730 (so it is not found and can be restored)
and re-install again.
I deleted the whole MetaQuotes folder, when the reinstalling failed,
and when I run the the installer(mt5setup.exe),
it gets recreated again,
but the Terminal folder has only a Community folder,
It does not has the file you specified