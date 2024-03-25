MT5 Calendar library can't get RBA Interest Rate Decision for 6 Feb 2024 and throw error 5035
#include <fxsaber\Calendar\Calendar.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32430 void OnStart() { CALENDAR Calendar; Calendar.Set("AUD", CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE); Print(Calendar.ToString()); }
Result.
2024.02.06 02:30 AUD 2 Retail Sales q/q (retail-sales-qq), Australia (AU) | | 0.3% | 0.2% | 2024.02.07 00:00 AUD 2 Ai Group Industry Index (ai-group-industry-index), Australia (AU) | | | -22.4 | 2024.02.07 00:00 AUD 1 Ai Group Manufacturing Index (ai-group-manufacturing-index), Australia (AU) | | | -25.3 | 2024.02.07 00:00 AUD 1 Ai Group Construction Index (ai-group-construction-index), Australia (AU) | | | -22.2 | 2024.02.09 00:30 AUD 2 RBA Deputy Governor Bullock Speech (rba-deputy-governor-bullock-speech), Australia (AU) | | | | 2024.02.09 22:30 AUD 1 CFTC AUD Non-Commercial Net Positions (cftc-aud-non-commercial-net-positions), Australia (AU) | | | -58.3 K |
- www.mql5.com
So this is a bug right ? how can we get MQL team to fix it ? I checked on myfxbook and investing.com and all showed we have RBA interest rate decision today .
The issue has been fixed, the events are back now
Hi Alexey,
I just try to pull again and still get the same error. Do I need to update my metatrader or anything to get the fixed version ?
2024.02.13 16:53:06.478 Error! Failed to get values for event_id=36030008
2024.02.13 16:53:06.478 Error code: 5035
Hi Alexey,
I just try to pull again and still get the same error. Do I need to update my metatrader or anything to get the fixed version ?
2024.02.13 16:53:06.478 Error! Failed to get values for event_id=36030008
2024.02.13 16:53:06.478 Error code: 5035
I suppose MQ won't update the history, but future events should show up now.
Hi Dominik ,
I have tried to run this code till May2024, but 36030008 is still not in the list.
CalendarValueHistory(values,TimeCurrent(),date_to,NULL,"AUD");
OO 0 16:53:06.483 [id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]
RR 0 16:53:06.483 [ 0] 194738 36080001 2024.02.15 02:00:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 4500000 -9223372036854775808 5900000 0 ...
QG 0 16:53:06.483 [ 1] 193375 36010003 2024.02.15 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -65100000 -9223372036854775808 11500000 0 ...
PH 0 16:53:06.483 [ 2] 193376 36010004 2024.02.15 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -106600000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
JJ 0 16:53:06.483 [ 3] 193377 36010005 2024.02.15 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 66800000 -9223372036854775808 66900000 0 ...
JO 0 16:53:06.483 [ 4] 193378 36010006 2024.02.15 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 3900000 -9223372036854775808 3900000 0 ...
DP 0 16:53:06.483 [ 5] 190169 36520001 2024.02.16 22:30:00 2024.02.13 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
QR 0 16:53:06.483 [ 6] 193386 36010031 2024.02.21 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 1300000 -9223372036854775808 1100000 0 ...
JG 0 16:53:06.483 [ 7] 193387 36010032 2024.02.21 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 4000000 -9223372036854775808 3100000 0 ...
OI 0 16:53:06.483 [ 8] 190170 36520001 2024.02.23 22:30:00 2024.02.20 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
LK 0 16:53:06.483 [ 9] 193392 36010039 2024.02.28 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 1300000 -9223372036854775808 -300000 0 ...
PN 0 16:53:06.483 [10] 189114 36030012 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
EP 0 16:53:06.483 [11] 189115 36030013 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
NS 0 16:53:06.483 [12] 193381 36010012 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -2700000 -9223372036854775808 -1300000 0 ...
JF 0 16:53:06.483 [13] 193388 36010033 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 600000 -9223372036854775808 700000 0 ...
OH 0 16:53:06.483 [14] 193389 36010034 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 700000 -9223372036854775808 600000 0 ...
QJ 0 16:53:06.483 [15] 193390 36010035 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 500000 -9223372036854775808 0 0 ...
DM 0 16:53:06.483 [16] 191995 36030011 2024.03.01 07:30:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
FP 0 16:53:06.483 [17] 190171 36520001 2024.03.01 22:30:00 2024.02.27 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
HR 0 16:53:06.483 [18] 196141 36050001 2024.03.04 02:30:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 1700000 -9223372036854775808 100000 0 ...
IE 0 16:53:06.483 [19] 196116 36500002 2024.03.05 00:00:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00 3 -9223372036854775808 49100000 -9223372036854775808 51100000 0 ...
GI 0 16:53:06.483 [20] 189302 36020004 2024.03.06 00:00:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -27300000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
PJ 0 16:53:06.483 [21] 189313 36020005 2024.03.06 00:00:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -23800000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
RM 0 16:53:06.483 [22] 189324 36020006 2024.03.06 00:00:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
FP 0 16:53:06.483 [23] 190172 36520001 2024.03.08 22:30:00 2024.03.05 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
DR 0 16:53:06.484 [24] 191552 36060001 2024.03.12 01:30:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
IE 0 16:53:06.484 [25] 190173 36520001 2024.03.15 21:30:00 2024.03.12 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
JH 0 16:53:06.484 [26] 190174 36520001 2024.03.22 21:30:00 2024.03.19 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
KJ 0 16:53:06.484 [27] 191996 36030012 2024.03.28 02:30:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
PM 0 16:53:06.484 [28] 191997 36030013 2024.03.28 02:30:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
MP 0 16:53:06.484 [29] 188357 36030017 2024.03.29 02:00:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
QR 0 16:53:06.484 [30] 190175 36520001 2024.03.29 21:30:00 2024.03.26 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
ME 0 16:53:06.484 [31] 188361 36030021 2024.04.01 02:00:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
HG 0 16:53:06.484 [32] 193351 36030011 2024.04.02 07:30:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
QJ 0 16:53:06.484 [33] 189303 36020004 2024.04.03 00:00:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
GM 0 16:53:06.484 [34] 189314 36020005 2024.04.03 00:00:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
MO 0 16:53:06.484 [35] 189325 36020006 2024.04.03 00:00:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
RR 0 16:53:06.484 [36] 190176 36520001 2024.04.05 21:30:00 2024.04.02 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
JE 0 16:53:06.484 [37] 193506 36060001 2024.04.09 02:30:00 2024.04.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
DG 0 16:53:06.484 [38] 190177 36520001 2024.04.12 21:30:00 2024.04.09 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
GJ 0 16:53:06.484 [39] 190178 36520001 2024.04.19 21:30:00 2024.04.16 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
CL 0 16:53:06.484 [40] 188362 36030022 2024.04.25 02:00:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
OO 0 16:53:06.484 [41] 190179 36520001 2024.04.26 21:30:00 2024.04.23 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
NR 0 16:53:06.484 [42] 193352 36030012 2024.04.30 03:30:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
GD 0 16:53:06.484 [43] 193353 36030013 2024.04.30 03:30:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
EG 0 16:53:06.484 [44] 189304 36020004 2024.05.01 01:00:00 2024.04.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
GJ 0 16:53:06.484 [45] 189315 36020005 2024.05.01 01:00:00 2024.04.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
QL 0 16:53:06.484 [46] 189326 36020006 2024.05.01 01:00:00 2024.04.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
KO 0 16:53:06.484 [47] 196058 36030011 2024.05.01 08:30:00 2024.04.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
DQ 0 16:53:06.484 [48] 190180 36520001 2024.05.03 21:30:00 2024.04.30 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
CD 0 16:53:06.484 [49] 190181 36520001 2024.05.10 21:30:00 2024.05.07 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
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I used GetCalendarEventbyCurrency(Symbol(),3,Events); to get a list of important event and I know that RBA Interest Rate decision is 36030008
Then I try to use CalendarValueHistory to get all calendar list for next 14 days. You can see there is no event id with 36030008
You can see in myfxbook. The RBA Interest Rate decision is on 6 Feb.
When I try to use CalendarValueHistoryByEvent( 36030008, values,TimeCurrent(),date_to) to get that event, it got this error.
Error! Failed to get values for event_id=36030008
Error code: 5035
I am sure that previously the calendar can support RBA Interest Rate decision without issue.
Anyone know how to fix this and know how to report this bug to Metatrader?