MT5 Calendar library can't get RBA Interest Rate Decision for 6 Feb 2024 and throw error 5035

New comment
 

I used GetCalendarEventbyCurrency(Symbol(),3,Events); to get a list of important event and I know that RBA Interest Rate decision is 36030008

          [id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits]                          [source_url]                                [event_code]                                         [name] [reserved]
[ 0]  36010003      1        3           2           0           36      4            3            1        1 "https://www.abs.gov.au/"             "employment-change"                         "Employment Change"                                   ...
[ 1]  36010012      1        9           2           0           36      1            3            0        1 "https://www.abs.gov.au/"             "retail-sales-mm"                           "Retail Sales m/m"                                    ...
[ 2]  36010019      1        2           3           0           36      1            3            0        1 "https://www.abs.gov.au/"             "gdp-qq"                                    "GDP q/q"                                             ...
[ 3]  36030006      0        5           0           0           36      0            3            0        0 "https://www.rba.gov.au/"             "rba-governor-lowe-speech"                  "RBA Governor Lowe Speech"                            ...
[ 4]  36030008      1        5           0           0           36      1            3            0        2 "https://www.rba.gov.au/"             "rba-interest-rate-decision"                "RBA Interest Rate Decision"               [id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits]                          [source_url]                                [event_code]                                         [name] [reserved]

Then I try to use CalendarValueHistory to get all calendar list for next 14 days. You can see there is no event id with 36030008

datetime date_to=TimeCurrent()+ 24 * 60 * 60 *14;
CalendarValueHistory(values,TimeCurrent(),date_to,NULL,"AUD");
 [id] [event_id]              [time]            [period] [revision]       [actual_value]         [prev_value] [revised_prev_value]     [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]
[ 0] 193391   36010038 2024.02.06 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808               200000 -9223372036854775808               300000             0        ...
[ 1] 189301   36020004 2024.02.07 00:00:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808            -22400000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...
[ 2] 189312   36020005 2024.02.07 00:00:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808            -25300000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...
[ 3] 189323   36020006 2024.02.07 00:00:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808            -22200000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...
[ 4] 194727   36030031 2024.02.09 00:30:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

You can see in myfxbook. The RBA Interest Rate decision is on 6 Feb.


When I try to use CalendarValueHistoryByEvent( 36030008, values,TimeCurrent(),date_to) to get that event, it got this error. 

Error! Failed to get values for event_id=36030008

Error code: 5035

I am sure that previously the calendar can support RBA Interest Rate decision without issue. 

Anyone know how to fix this and know how to report this bug to Metatrader?

Australian Bureau of Statistics
Australian Bureau of Statistics
  • 2024.02.05
  • www.abs.gov.au
Australia's national statistical agency providing trusted official statistics on a wide range of economic, social, population and environmental matters.
 
I confirm that this news does not exist. 
#include <fxsaber\Calendar\Calendar.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32430

void OnStart()
{
  CALENDAR Calendar;
  
  Calendar.Set("AUD", CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE);  
  
  Print(Calendar.ToString());
}


Result.

2024.02.06 02:30 AUD 2 Retail Sales q/q (retail-sales-qq), Australia (AU) |  | 0.3% | 0.2% | 
2024.02.07 00:00 AUD 2 Ai Group Industry Index (ai-group-industry-index), Australia (AU) |  |  | -22.4 | 
2024.02.07 00:00 AUD 1 Ai Group Manufacturing Index (ai-group-manufacturing-index), Australia (AU) |  |  | -25.3 | 
2024.02.07 00:00 AUD 1 Ai Group Construction Index (ai-group-construction-index), Australia (AU) |  |  | -22.2 | 
2024.02.09 00:30 AUD 2 RBA Deputy Governor Bullock Speech (rba-deputy-governor-bullock-speech), Australia (AU) |  |  |  | 
2024.02.09 22:30 AUD 1 CFTC AUD Non-Commercial Net Positions (cftc-aud-non-commercial-net-positions), Australia (AU) |  |  | -58.3 K |
Economic Calendar and indicators for Australia
Economic Calendar and indicators for Australia
  • www.mql5.com
On this page you can find the economic calendar for Australia and actual data for the country's important economic indicators.
 
fxsaber #:
I confirm that this news does not exist.


Result.

So this is a bug right ? how can we get MQL team to fix it ? I checked on myfxbook and investing.com and all showed we have RBA interest rate decision today . 

 
Foo Kwok Whye #:

So this is a bug right ? how can we get MQL team to fix it ?

No way.

 
fxsaber #:

No way.

I saw online the forum is the right place to post the bug .. do we have any MQL team here ?

 
Foo Kwok Whye #:

I saw online the forum is the right place to post the bug .. do we have any MQL team here ?

I have posted this thread on MetaQuotes Q+A chat group.


 
Dominik Egert #:
I have posted this thread on MetaQuotes Q+A chat group.


Thank you very much. Hope we get a response and a plan to fix this. The calendar is a great addition for MT5. 

 
The issue has been fixed, the events are back now
 
Alexey Petrov #:
The issue has been fixed, the events are back now

Hi Alexey, 


I just try to pull again and still get the same error.  Do I need to update my metatrader or anything to get the fixed version ?

2024.02.13 16:53:06.478 Error! Failed to get values for event_id=36030008

2024.02.13 16:53:06.478 Error code: 5035


 
Foo Kwok Whye #:

Hi Alexey, 


I just try to pull again and still get the same error.  Do I need to update my metatrader or anything to get the fixed version ?

2024.02.13 16:53:06.478 Error! Failed to get values for event_id=36030008

2024.02.13 16:53:06.478 Error code: 5035


I suppose MQ won't update the history, but future events should show up now.
 
Dominik Egert #:
I suppose MQ won't update the history, but future events should show up now.

Hi Dominik ,


I have tried to run this code till May2024, but  36030008 is still not in the list. 



CalendarValueHistory(values,TimeCurrent(),date_to,NULL,"AUD");




OO 0 16:53:06.483        [id] [event_id]              [time]            [period] [revision]       [actual_value]         [prev_value] [revised_prev_value]     [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]

RR 0 16:53:06.483 [ 0] 194738   36080001 2024.02.15 02:00:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808              4500000 -9223372036854775808              5900000             0        ...

QG 0 16:53:06.483 [ 1] 193375   36010003 2024.02.15 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808            -65100000 -9223372036854775808             11500000             0        ...

PH 0 16:53:06.483 [ 2] 193376   36010004 2024.02.15 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808           -106600000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

JJ 0 16:53:06.483 [ 3] 193377   36010005 2024.02.15 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808             66800000 -9223372036854775808             66900000             0        ...

JO 0 16:53:06.483 [ 4] 193378   36010006 2024.02.15 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808              3900000 -9223372036854775808              3900000             0        ...

DP 0 16:53:06.483 [ 5] 190169   36520001 2024.02.16 22:30:00 2024.02.13 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

QR 0 16:53:06.483 [ 6] 193386   36010031 2024.02.21 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808              1300000 -9223372036854775808              1100000             0        ...

JG 0 16:53:06.483 [ 7] 193387   36010032 2024.02.21 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808              4000000 -9223372036854775808              3100000             0        ...

OI 0 16:53:06.483 [ 8] 190170   36520001 2024.02.23 22:30:00 2024.02.20 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

LK 0 16:53:06.483 [ 9] 193392   36010039 2024.02.28 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808              1300000 -9223372036854775808              -300000             0        ...

PN 0 16:53:06.483 [10] 189114   36030012 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

EP 0 16:53:06.483 [11] 189115   36030013 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

NS 0 16:53:06.483 [12] 193381   36010012 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2024.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808             -2700000 -9223372036854775808             -1300000             0        ...

JF 0 16:53:06.483 [13] 193388   36010033 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808               600000 -9223372036854775808               700000             0        ...

OH 0 16:53:06.483 [14] 193389   36010034 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808               700000 -9223372036854775808               600000             0        ...

QJ 0 16:53:06.483 [15] 193390   36010035 2024.02.29 02:30:00 2023.10.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808               500000 -9223372036854775808                    0             0        ...

DM 0 16:53:06.483 [16] 191995   36030011 2024.03.01 07:30:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

FP 0 16:53:06.483 [17] 190171   36520001 2024.03.01 22:30:00 2024.02.27 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

HR 0 16:53:06.483 [18] 196141   36050001 2024.03.04 02:30:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808              1700000 -9223372036854775808               100000             0        ...

IE 0 16:53:06.483 [19] 196116   36500002 2024.03.05 00:00:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00          3 -9223372036854775808             49100000 -9223372036854775808             51100000             0        ...

GI 0 16:53:06.483 [20] 189302   36020004 2024.03.06 00:00:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808            -27300000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

PJ 0 16:53:06.483 [21] 189313   36020005 2024.03.06 00:00:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808            -23800000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

RM 0 16:53:06.483 [22] 189324   36020006 2024.03.06 00:00:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

FP 0 16:53:06.483 [23] 190172   36520001 2024.03.08 22:30:00 2024.03.05 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

DR 0 16:53:06.484 [24] 191552   36060001 2024.03.12 01:30:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

IE 0 16:53:06.484 [25] 190173   36520001 2024.03.15 21:30:00 2024.03.12 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

JH 0 16:53:06.484 [26] 190174   36520001 2024.03.22 21:30:00 2024.03.19 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

KJ 0 16:53:06.484 [27] 191996   36030012 2024.03.28 02:30:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

PM 0 16:53:06.484 [28] 191997   36030013 2024.03.28 02:30:00 2024.02.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

MP 0 16:53:06.484 [29] 188357   36030017 2024.03.29 02:00:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

QR 0 16:53:06.484 [30] 190175   36520001 2024.03.29 21:30:00 2024.03.26 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

ME 0 16:53:06.484 [31] 188361   36030021 2024.04.01 02:00:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

HG 0 16:53:06.484 [32] 193351   36030011 2024.04.02 07:30:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

QJ 0 16:53:06.484 [33] 189303   36020004 2024.04.03 00:00:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

GM 0 16:53:06.484 [34] 189314   36020005 2024.04.03 00:00:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

MO 0 16:53:06.484 [35] 189325   36020006 2024.04.03 00:00:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

RR 0 16:53:06.484 [36] 190176   36520001 2024.04.05 21:30:00 2024.04.02 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

JE 0 16:53:06.484 [37] 193506   36060001 2024.04.09 02:30:00 2024.04.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

DG 0 16:53:06.484 [38] 190177   36520001 2024.04.12 21:30:00 2024.04.09 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

GJ 0 16:53:06.484 [39] 190178   36520001 2024.04.19 21:30:00 2024.04.16 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

CL 0 16:53:06.484 [40] 188362   36030022 2024.04.25 02:00:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

OO 0 16:53:06.484 [41] 190179   36520001 2024.04.26 21:30:00 2024.04.23 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

NR 0 16:53:06.484 [42] 193352   36030012 2024.04.30 03:30:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

GD 0 16:53:06.484 [43] 193353   36030013 2024.04.30 03:30:00 2024.03.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

EG 0 16:53:06.484 [44] 189304   36020004 2024.05.01 01:00:00 2024.04.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

GJ 0 16:53:06.484 [45] 189315   36020005 2024.05.01 01:00:00 2024.04.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

QL 0 16:53:06.484 [46] 189326   36020006 2024.05.01 01:00:00 2024.04.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

KO 0 16:53:06.484 [47] 196058   36030011 2024.05.01 08:30:00 2024.04.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

DQ 0 16:53:06.484 [48] 190180   36520001 2024.05.03 21:30:00 2024.04.30 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

CD 0 16:53:06.484 [49] 190181   36520001 2024.05.10 21:30:00 2024.05.07 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...

12
New comment