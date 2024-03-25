MT5 Calendar library can't get RBA Interest Rate Decision for 6 Feb 2024 and throw error 5035 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Dominik ,
I have tried to run this code till May2024, but 36030008 is still not in the list.
CalendarValueHistory(values,TimeCurrent(),date_to,NULL,"AUD");
I have no idea why it is not showing at yours, I clearly have it in my terminal. - Didnt check the API though.
I have no idea why it is not showing at yours, I clearly have it in my terminal. - Didnt check the API though.
The metatrader tool is doing fine, but not the API. Need the team to check on the API
The metatrader tool is doing fine, but not the API. Need the team to check on the API
The issue has been fixed, the events are back now
Confirmed.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 Calendar library can't get RBA Interest Rate Decision for 6 Feb 2024 and throw error 5035
fxsaber, 2024.02.05 09:53
Result.
The issue has been fixed, the events are back now
Another event is missing.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Библиотеки: Calendar
fxsaber, 2024.03.21 09:49
Unfortunately, the current Calendar cannot be trusted.
Here is an omission from the list of events of important CHF news and the corresponding market reaction to it.
And this is a different calendar, there is news there.
Please audit your calendar.