MT5 Calendar library can't get RBA Interest Rate Decision for 6 Feb 2024 and throw error 5035 - page 2

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Foo Kwok Whye #:

Hi Dominik ,


I have tried to run this code till May2024, but  36030008 is still not in the list. 



CalendarValueHistory(values,TimeCurrent(),date_to,NULL,"AUD");




I have no idea why it is not showing at yours, I clearly have it in my terminal. - Didnt check the API though.


 
Dominik Egert #:

I have no idea why it is not showing at yours, I clearly have it in my terminal. - Didnt check the API though.


The metatrader tool is doing fine, but not the API. Need the team to check on the API

 
Foo Kwok Whye #:

The metatrader tool is doing fine, but not the API. Need the team to check on the API

If you supply a code for testing, one that compiles, then it's probable someone will test it...


 
Alexey Petrov #:
The issue has been fixed, the events are back now

Confirmed.

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MT5 Calendar library can't get RBA Interest Rate Decision for 6 Feb 2024 and throw error 5035

fxsaber, 2024.02.05 09:53

#include <fxsaber\Calendar\Calendar.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32430

void OnStart()
{
  CALENDAR Calendar;
  
  Calendar.Set("AUD", CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH, D'2024.01.01', D'2025.01.01'); // All the important news for 2024.
  
  Print(Calendar.ToString());
}

Result.

2024.01.09 02:30 AUD 3 Retail Sales m/m (retail-sales-mm), Australia (AU) | 2.0% | 0.1% | -0.2% | -0.4%
2024.01.18 02:30 AUD 3 Employment Change (employment-change), Australia (AU) | -65.1 K | 14 K | 61.5 K | 72.6 K
2024.01.30 02:30 AUD 3 Retail Sales m/m (retail-sales-mm), Australia (AU) | -2.7% | 0.8% | 2.0% | 1.6%
2024.02.06 05:30 AUD 3 RBA Interest Rate Decision (rba-interest-rate-decision), Australia (AU) | 4.35% |  | 4.35% | 
2024.02.15 02:30 AUD 3 Employment Change (employment-change), Australia (AU) | 0.5 K | 11.5 K | -65.1 K | -62.7 K
2024.02.29 02:30 AUD 3 Retail Sales m/m (retail-sales-mm), Australia (AU) |  | -1.3% | -2.7% | 
2024.03.06 02:30 AUD 3 GDP q/q (gdp-qq), Australia (AU) |  | 0.7% | 0.2% | 
2024.03.19 05:30 AUD 3 RBA Interest Rate Decision (rba-interest-rate-decision), Australia (AU) |  |  | 4.35% | 
2024.03.21 02:30 AUD 3 Employment Change (employment-change), Australia (AU) |  | 4.5 K | 0.5 K | 
2024.03.28 02:30 AUD 3 Retail Sales m/m (retail-sales-mm), Australia (AU) |  |  |  | 
2024.05.07 07:30 AUD 3 RBA Interest Rate Decision (rba-interest-rate-decision), Australia (AU) |  |  |  | 
2024.06.18 07:30 AUD 3 RBA Interest Rate Decision (rba-interest-rate-decision), Australia (AU) |  |  |  | 
2024.08.06 07:30 AUD 3 RBA Interest Rate Decision (rba-interest-rate-decision), Australia (AU) |  |  |  | 
2024.09.24 07:30 AUD 3 RBA Interest Rate Decision (rba-interest-rate-decision), Australia (AU) |  |  |  | 
2024.11.05 05:30 AUD 3 RBA Interest Rate Decision (rba-interest-rate-decision), Australia (AU) |  |  |  | 
2024.12.10 05:30 AUD 3 RBA Interest Rate Decision (rba-interest-rate-decision), Australia (AU) |  |  |  |
 
Thanks everyone. I also confirmed it is working now !
 
Alexey Petrov #:
The issue has been fixed, the events are back now

Another event is missing.

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Библиотеки: Calendar

fxsaber, 2024.03.21 09:49

Unfortunately, the current Calendar cannot be trusted.


Here is an omission from the list of events of important CHF news and the corresponding market reaction to it.


And this is a different calendar, there is news there.



Please audit your calendar.

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