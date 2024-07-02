Connection status colors. - page 2
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Why not? does it bother you?
Just find it kinda funny and nothing much more to it. If it's so old and outdated why not just delete it so no one can post comments to them...
I can't delete such an old topic (technically), but I would appreciate a better attitude.
I can't delete such an old topic (technically), but I would appreciate a better attitude.
Well Eleni, i gave you an answer to your question why i bother about such old topic. In fact it did pop up on the first main forum page today and as by happening i was there and by curiosity i checked it and thought the whole thing was a bit funny and commented it.....
If you feel you got mistreated/hurt or something by my frank answer i can only say i'm very sorry and i didn't mean to cause a big tsunami out of it
Merry Christmas and god bless you
Well Eleni, i gave you an answer to your question why i bother about such old topic. In fact it did pop up on the first main forum page today and as by happening i was there and by curiosity i checked it and thought the whole thing was a bit funny and commented it.....
If you feel you got mistreated/hurt or something by my frank answer i can only say i'm very sorry and i didn't mean to cause a big tsunami out of it
Merry Christmas and god bless you
Thank you Kenneth, my best wishes for 2020 too!
You can try to refer to "MetaTrader Data Center Installation"
Your link was deleted, I found it on archive:
https://web.archive.org/web/20090101133105/http://www.metaquotes.net/knowledge_base/data_center_installation
1. What is meant "marker is spotty in color"?
2. What kind of connection quality is meant between connection to the server and data center.
3. And in general, is green/red a worrying situation, and do you need to take special steps to achieve the ideal green/blue situation?
Hi I am wondering if anyone can help me
I am struggling to get my connection status fixed as it is green/red
I have tried to do everything the internet has said such and disable firewalls etc but the connection won't change and my EA won't trade as the connection is green/red
I have tried to reinstall, reset everything
Hi I am wondering if anyone can help me
I am struggling to get my connection status fixed as it is green/red
I have tried to do everything the internet has said such and disable firewalls etc but the connection won't change and my EA won't trade as the connection is green/red
I have tried to reinstall, reset everything
As to me so peronally I do not care about the color.
I understand two states related to Metatrader:
1. Metatrader is not connected to the trading account ... it may be because of demo account was exipred and it is necessary tocreate new one; or something with the broker, or any:
2. Metatrader is connected to the trading account
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In any case - you am trying to rescan to check and to select the more good servers available: