update 4153. live chart candles gone!.
i have rebooted the computer and also deleted the ea from the chart. All other charts are fine.
My ea was only attached to this single chart. Any ideas to fix this?
- Check this symbol to be accepted in the Market Watch (Show Symbol - OK).
- Close the chart and open it once again.
- Delete the history of this symbol from Metatrader, and let the Metatrader to download this symbol: File - Open Data Folder - base - ]the folder with your broker name] - [find the folder with your symbol] - [delete all or delete some ...]
- Download the history from this symbol by yourself: Market Watch - Bars (or Ticks) - [find your symbol] - Request.
Please watch your language. I have edited your post.
The journal shows an error ... 'USDCAD#' file opening or reading error [32]
Something is blocking access to the file, or the file permissions are invalid.
Try deleting the "bases/[broker trader server]" directory so that MetaTrader recreates the data from the broker feed (but make a backup first.
- Check this symbol to be accepted in the Market Watch (Show Symbol - OK).
- Close the chart and open it once again.
- Delete the history of this symbol from Metatrader, and let the Metatrader to download this symbol: File - Open Data Folder - base - ]the folder with your broker name] - [find the folder with your symbol] - [delete all or delete some ...]
- Download the history from this symbol by yourself: Market Watch - Bars (or Ticks) - [find your symbol] - Request.
thanks.
i feel like a dumbass. I didnt try changing servers before opening thread.
After changing the server, the candles came back.
Thanks for fast response all the same.
Hello,
same probleme this day because i reboot my server and dont tuch metatrader !!!
I had to change server = Linux -> Windows 01/02/2026 due to MAJ metatrader 30/01/2026
and today i get this problem !!
Hello,
same probleme this day because i reboot my server and dont tuch metatrader !!!
I had to change server = Linux -> Windows 01/02/2026 due to MAJ metatrader 30/01/2026
and today i get this problem !!
OK
Kill all the mt5 process completely ( i have both 8 metatraders on) carefull because you have metatesters are ON !!
and copy a last good hystory EURUSD one is ok
>>> to one is no ok
reload mt5
its ok
thats all
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my candles have gone after doing the update to get 4153. I have no trades open.
How do i fix this?