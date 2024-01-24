MT5 build 4150 disabled Signal
You can try to switch MT5 to real trading account to check.
It may be becaus you connect your MT5 to demo account (signals with demo account are prohibited).
You can try to switch MT5 to real trading account to check.
1. Signal with Demo account is allowed. I have used it for years. It worked very well before upgrade.
2. My another real account has the same issue.
That was before. As of now, it is no longer allowed.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The Signals service is in decline
Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.01.17 12:07
Along with the release of MetaTrader 5 this Friday, there will be the following changes:
- Support for signals on any non-real accounts (demo, contest, cents, etc.) for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 is completely removed
- The ability to register demo or private signals on the site is removed
- The ability to create free signals is removed
- MQL5 functions SignalsXXXX are abolished; they return empty data and the code ERR_MQLAPI_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED
- Signals can only be created by users who have received seller status
With these steps we will clear the service of garbage, free up a lot of resources and create a clean storefront.
The next step will be to reform the terms of the account with a signal subscription :
- Any copiers are prohibited - they are the ones who stole our signals service
- Connections with read only passwords are prohibited - this is how they are stolen from other people’s copy trading services
- All MQL5 functions will produce empty open positions/orders/trade history - copiers will be useless
- Inability to bypass these conditions by connecting from other copies of terminals
This will improve the quality of the service.
It was officially announced here:
- New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5
4. Terminal: Disabled support for the Signals service for demo accounts. To access enhanced statistics on your training accounts, use the new trading report . It features a plethora of metrics characterizing your strategy profitability and risks, including growth, balance and equity graphs, diagrams of trade distribution by direction and instruments, and much more.
12. MQL5: Disabled and deprecated Signal* functions. They will now return empty signal sets.
- 2023.12.20
- www.mql5.com
That was before. As of now, it is no longer allowed.
It was officially announced here:
- New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5
4. Terminal: Disabled support for the Signals service for demo accounts. To access enhanced statistics on your training accounts, use the new trading report . It features a plethora of metrics characterizing your strategy profitability and risks, including growth, balance and equity graphs, diagrams of trade distribution by direction and instruments, and much more.
12. MQL5: Disabled and deprecated Signal* functions. They will now return empty signal sets.
Understood. Thank you very much.
- All MQL5 functions will produce empty open positions/orders/trade history - copiers will be useless
what does this mean？
Disable MT5 demo account to subscribe to a signal. What aobut MT4? will do the same thing in the future?
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Сервис "Сигналы" приходит в упадок
Renat Fatkhullin, 2024.01.17 12:07Along with the release of MetaTrader 5 this Friday, there will be the following changes:
- Support for signals on any non-real accounts (demo, contest, cents, etc.) for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 is completely removed
- All MQL5 functions will produce empty open positions/orders/trade history - copiers will be useless
what does this mean？
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I upgraded MT5 to build 4150. To my surprise, I can't find Signal page by Tools/Options as before. How can I handle it?