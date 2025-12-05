Discussing the article: "Modified Grid-Hedge EA in MQL5 (Part II): Making a Simple Grid EA"
This series is fascinating.
The source code is really well written and easy to use.
Regards.
I’m curious.So let’s say on EURUSD maximal volume allowed is 100, how do you deal with a scenario where the lots are multiplied so many times as positions keep getting added and you exceed the maximal volume.
Hello Seleucus,
100 Lot size will cost 20,000 USD (assuming 2 USD to 0.01 Lot Size, EURUSD usually staty higher than that), Plus all the previous lot sizes will add more to 20,000 USD.
That is surely a problem for even richest of us all, also many brokers put a total aggregate lot size limit of 200.
Our main aim is to never reach that case and close the cycle before that in profit, that's why we will be optimizing the strategy in later parts.
Regards
Thanks for the article @Kailash Bai Mina, I'm a beginner in MQL5 and this kind of content helps a lot newcomers like me. I'm looking forward to reading the next part.
Hello Javier,
I hope you achieve great success learning more about MQL5. Sorry for the dealy in further parts, Will publish ASAP.
Regards
for the trading approach and its implementation in the code on mql5 - thank you.
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Check out the new article: Modified Grid-Hedge EA in MQL5 (Part II): Making a Simple Grid EA.
In this article, we explored the classic grid strategy, detailing its automation using an Expert Advisor in MQL5 and analyzing initial backtest results. We highlighted the strategy's need for high holding capacity and outlined plans for optimizing key parameters like distance, takeProfit, and lot sizes in future installments. The series aims to enhance trading strategy efficiency and adaptability to different market conditions.
Welcome to the second installment of our article series, "Modified Grid-Hedge EA in MQL5." Let's begin by recapping what we covered in the first part. In Part I, we explored the classic hedge strategy, automated it using an Expert Advisor (EA), and conducted tests in the strategy tester, analyzing some initial results. This marked the first step in our journey toward creating a Modified Grid-Hedge EA—a blend of classic hedge and grid strategies.
I had previously mentioned that Part 2 would focus on optimizing the classic hedge strategy. However, due to unexpected delays, we'll shift our focus to the classic grid strategy for now.
In this article, we'll delve into the classic grid strategy, automating it with an EA in MQL5, and conducting tests in the strategy tester to analyze results and extract useful insights about the strategy.
Author: Kailash Bai Mina