Maximal volume and lot size traded discrepency
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Hi, I logged into this PAMM account using their investor password.
I'm curious if it's possible to trade Lot Size bigger than shown Maximal volume in the symbol specifications.
Or if it's possible that the meta showed using investor password is different from the master password.