[request]Privacy issue
Happy new year metaquotes admins
You must correct this.
When someone removes you from their list they pop up in your outgoing list of requests .
This is a huge privacy issue . The user should be able to freely remove anyone from their network without the site snitching them to the other person.
Imagine this user is fully registered and i can see their real name , location and their products .
This section shows incoming and outgoing friend requests (the ones you have sent) until they are accepted by the other user(s) (that's why they give you the option to cancel them, because they haven't been accepted yet).
It does not show who has removed you from their friends list! 😜
Actually, that is exactly what happens. Last year, @Lorentzos Roussos and I tested this out, and I can confirm that this is what happens.
Reference: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/437167/page2#comment_43507461
- 2022.11.29
- www.mql5.com
Actually, that is exactly what happens. Last year, @Lorentzos Roussos and I tested this out, and I can confirm that this is what happens.
Reference: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/437167/page2#comment_43507461
I removed you from my list. Do you see that I deleted you? (outgoing list)
I think this happened because he must have sent you a new friend request.
Fernando removed you from his list, you should have sent him a new application and attached an image where you are outgoing and waiting for him to accept it.
I have removed Fernando from my list. If you are right he should be on your outgoing list if there is a bug. When he replies we will know for sure.
Fernando removed you from his list, you should have sent him a new application and attached an image where you are outgoing and waiting for him to accept it.
I have removed Fernando from my list. If you are right he should be on your outgoing list if there is a bug. When he replies we will know for sure.
If correct you will be on Fernando's outgoing listAnd we can also try the mute first remove after
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Happy new year metaquotes admins
You must correct this.
When someone removes you from their list they pop up in your outgoing list of requests .
This is a huge privacy issue . The user should be able to freely remove anyone from their network without the site snitching them to the other person.
Imagine this user is fully registered and i can see their real name , location and their products .