Still haven't fixed it
I've given up on MetaQuotes fixing bugs, whether it be here on the website on on MetaTrader.
They have no bug tracking service and their code quality is just ... you know ... not good.
I've given up on MetaQuotes fixing bugs, whether it be here on the website on on MetaTrader.
They have no bug tracking service and their code quality is just ... you know ... not good.
Yeah .That little notification though has the real name of that person (if a vendor) . (if an admin sees it , the second one was a deletion the first is a real outgoing request which is "seen" 😅 )
Its sad they have given up on the website . There is so much that could be done , sooo much ,i mean if you think this is linked to a desktop platform and mobile apps and if someone is trading their face is glued on that screen for trading and everything related .
Anyway maybe they realize the competition is a dozen broker deals away from complete domination .
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
All laughs aside this is a serious privacy breach , although its a bit amusing how the website snitches on people 😄.
Error recap for admin : User deletes another user , the user that was deleted gets an outgoing request toward the person that deleted them.
Happy new year (that's when you'll see it probably)