[SOLVED] Outgoing “Friends” request, not initiated by me! - page 2
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That is not my case! In the example I gave the user account is just 3 days old, and has no posts and I have never interacted with them before.
lets test this though , delete me and i'll check if theres an outgoing request .
Done! What does it do on your end?
Done! What does it do on your end?
he is right
Well in that case I must of accepted that user's Friend request and don't remember doing so.
Thank you @Vinicius de Oliveira for informing us of the correct reason, and thank you @Lorentzos Roussos for doing the test.
Thank you @Vinicius de Oliveira for informing us of the correct reason, and thank you @Lorentzos Roussos for doing the test.
You're welcome! 👍
Well in that case I must of accepted that user's Friend request and don't remember doing so.
Thank you @Vinicius de Oliveira for informing us of the correct reason, and thank you @Lorentzos Roussos for doing the test.
no actually that would be the case if you had initiated the friend request and he had accepted .
There is still a bug probably , unless you added them in on of the forum threads , which can be checked if you go to the users messages and check the topics.
I've redone the friend request to you. How does it look now?
Now there is nothing EDIT : It has reinstated the connection without presenting me with a request .
No, as I stated, he has no posts at all. The account is only 3 days old, and has no friends on his Friends List.
Probably because you had already accepted before.
Lets test the reverse. Can you please remove me from your list of friends and I will see what appears on my end?