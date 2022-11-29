[SOLVED] Outgoing “Friends” request, not initiated by me! - page 2

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Fernando Carreiro #:
That is not my case! In the example I gave the user account is just 3 days old, and has no posts and I have never interacted with them before.

lets test this though , delete me and i'll check if theres an outgoing request .

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@Lorentzos Roussos #:lets test this though , delete me and i'll check if theres an outgoing request .

Done! What does it do on your end?


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Done! What does it do on your end?


he is right 


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Lorentzos Roussos #:he is right 

Well in that case I must of accepted that user's Friend request and don't remember doing so.

Thank you @Vinicius de Oliveira for informing us of the correct reason, and thank you @Lorentzos Roussos for doing the test.

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@Lorentzos Roussos #:he is right 
I've redone the friend request to you. How does it look now?
 
Fernando Carreiro #Well in that case I must of accepted that user's Friend request and don't remember doing so.

Thank you @Vinicius de Oliveira for informing us of the correct reason, and thank you @Lorentzos Roussos for doing the test.


You're welcome! 👍

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Well in that case I must of accepted that user's Friend request and don't remember doing so.

Thank you @Vinicius de Oliveira for informing us of the correct reason, and thank you @Lorentzos Roussos for doing the test.

no actually that would be the case if you had initiated the friend request and he had accepted .

There is still a bug probably , unless you added them in on of the forum threads , which can be checked if you go to the users messages and check the topics.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I've redone the friend request to you. How does it look now?

Now there is nothing EDIT : It has reinstated the connection without presenting me with a request .

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Lorentzos Roussos #: no actually that would be the case if you had initiated the friend request and he had accepted. There is still a bug probably , unless you added them in on of the forum threads , which can be checked if you go to the users messages and check the topics.

No, as I stated, he has no posts at all. The account is only 3 days old, and has no friends on his Friends List.

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@Lorentzos Roussos #: Now there is nothing EDIT : It has reinstated the connection without presenting me with a request .

Probably because you had already accepted before.

Lets test the reverse. Can you please remove me from your list of friends and I will see what appears on my end?

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