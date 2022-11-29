[SOLVED] Outgoing “Friends” request, not initiated by me!

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[Deleted]  

I usually don’t initiate “Friend” requests unless a have a specific reason for it. But, I do usually accept requests sent to me.

However, today was the second time that I detected an Outgoing request that I did not initiate, and in both cases it was for someone totally unfamiliar to me.

I did the sensible thing and changed my password, but I suspect that something else may be the cause.

Is it a website bug, or is it maybe a loophole that is being exploited by users to force a reverse “Friend” request?

Has this happened to anyone else?

SOLVED: When a friend "unfriends" you, they are placed in the Outgoing request queue, as explained by @Vinicius de Oliveira in is post #8 (it goes both ways, irrespective of who initiated the request).

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[SOLVED] Outgoing “Friends” request, not initiated by me!

Vinicius de Oliveira, 2022.11.29 20:20

Fernando, this has happened to me a few times. I immediately thought that it could be some user who, for some reason, removed me from his friends list, so it remained in the system as if it were a friend request that I had made and was pending confirmation by the recipient. That's what I understood...
 
Fernando Carreiro:

I usually don’t initiate “Friend” requests unless a have a specific reason for it. But, I do usually accept requests sent to me.

However, today was the second time that I detected an Outgoing request that I did not initiate, and in both cases it was for someone totally unfamiliar to me.

I did the sensible thing and changed my password, but I suspect that something else may be the cause.

Is it a website bug, or is it maybe a loophole that is being exploited by users to force a reverse “Friend” request?

Has this happened to anyone else?

Are your messages public ? 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: Are your messages public ? 
No, it is "Friends only"!
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
No, it is "Friends only"!

Did you keep the user name ?

 
I have had this happen a couple of times. I just figured that I may have accidentally tapped add to friends when sending then a message.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
No, it is "Friends only"!

Strange. We recently exchanged Pm's but i am not on your friend list, and i do not have any friends at all.

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Lorentzos Roussos #: Did you keep the user name ?

Only for the second occurrence. The first time it happened I did not take note of the username.

Keith Watford #:
I have had this happen a couple of times. I just figured that I may have accidentally tapped add to friends when sending then a message.

The first time it happened, I thought the same thing.

However, this time, the user in question registered 3 days ago and has no posts, so I doubt I would have stumbled onto their profile and accidentality clicked the "Add to friends" button.

EDIT: And, I have never messaged this user either.

[Deleted]  
Enrique Dangeroux #: Strange. We recently exchanged Pm's but i am not on your friend list, and i do not have any friends at all.

Yes, but we had already exchanged messages in the past before I changed the Security Status to "Friends Only". The system probably considers those that have exchanged messages before as being acceptable to continue doing so.

I used the occasion to send you a Friend request so that I could screenshot how it looks in the request section.

This is what the pending Outgoing Requests looks like ...



 
Fernando, this has happened to me a few times. I immediately thought that it could be some user who, for some reason, removed me from his friends list, so it remained in the system as if it were a friend request that I had made and was pending confirmation by the recipient. That's what I understood...
 
Vinicius de Oliveira #:
Fernando, this has happened to me a few times. I immediately thought that it could be some user who, for some reason, removed me from his friends list, so it remained in the system as if it were a friend request that I had made and was pending confirmation by the recipient. That's what I understood...

That can be tested 

[Deleted]  
Vinicius de Oliveira #: Fernando, this has happened to me a few times. I immediately thought that it could be some user who, for some reason, removed me from his friends list, so it remained in the system as if it were a friend request that I had made and was pending confirmation by the recipient. That's what I understood...
That is not my case! In the example I gave the user account is just 3 days old, and has no posts and I have never interacted with them before.
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