Metatrader 5 does not start after update. - page 2
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Ok but I'm not sure there is a confirmation window for the update. There is a confirmation window for restarting MT5.
So as long as you don't close MT5 then it will keep the current running version.
But as soon as you close MT5 or restart the machine then the new version will take place.
It's pretty clear.
Not so clear as if you click "Later" then it will be installed when you restart MT5.
Not so clear as if you click "Later" then it will be installed when you restart MT5.
Of course is same problem in MT5.
I clicked in "RESTART" to update and don´t open anymore.
Hi
I have Windows 7 Pro.
I was using Metatrader 5 and a message showed up saying that an update was available.
I accepted the update but now MT5 does not start and an error message says something about ADVAPI32.DLL.
Here is a screenshot of the message.
How to resolve that ?
If it cannot be resolved, where to download the previous version that worked fine ?
Thank you.
I solve the same problem in this steps.
Copy terminal64.exe from another installation in older version, in paste in folder in crashed version.
Open this copy, clicked in help, update to BETA Version.
Solved
I have found an easy way to avoid the installation of the new version.
When you close MT5 then re-open it, it asks for Administrator's rights for updating.
Don't allow Administrator's rights and the previous version will start as usual.
At this step if you allow these rights then the installation of the last version is done.
If you have updated MT5 then you can rollback to a previous version by downloading one or copying the files from another non-updated installation.
But all that is some hack stuff. It's better to stick to the last updated version, when it's possible.
I also encountered the same problem, the operating system is windows7.
I solve the same problem in this steps.
Copy terminal64.exe from another installation in older version, in paste in folder in crashed version.
Open this copy, clicked in help, update to BETA Version.
Solved
thanks very much for this suggestion it saved me on up to date windows 10.
Me too have some terminals not starting since update, this fixed it.
So many people would give a lot to go back to days when software came in CD, and nobody go around updating turning using software into a full time job.
cheers
Thank you for your suggestions.
Sure that they will help a lot !