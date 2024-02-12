MT4 Chart Cannot Show Arrows
You do not have Wingding font installed. What is your Window's version.
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
You do not have Wingding font installed. What is your Window's version.
It is not a broker nor a MT4 problem. It is a font problem on your computer.
I'm also assuming you ar not using Windows. Maybe it is Linux or Mac, and it does not have the Wingdings font installed.
You do not have Wingding font installed. What is your Window's version.
Hi William, thanks. My PC version is Windows 10. Kindly see below steps that I have done and please advise me what to do ...
They are part of Windows, so I don't know where you would get them. So here is my copy in a ZIP archive ...
Hi Fernando, I have done the following steps :-
1) I installed 2 Wingding ttf fonts into my Windows 10 (as per attached zip file, the "wingding.ttf" is yours)
2) I uninstalled my MT4 and restarted my PC.
3) I went to ICM's client portal to download the latest MT4 version and re-installed a new MT4 version, then logged-in.
4) Opened 2 AUDUSD charts :-
a) one chart was loaded with the MT4 default Fractals indicator (under Bill Williams) : I CANNOT see the arrows, but only boxes
b) one chart was loaded with an external Fractals indicator (namedly "FractalsTest") : I CAN see the arrows
5) I also tested with 3 different broker's charts (ICM, KTM and VTM) and the "boxes" results are still the same.
Could anyone advise me how to solve the issues so that my charts can see the arrows (no matter whether the indicator / script / EA are from external or MT4's internally built-in programs). Thanks.
Finally, my objects issues have the solution, my issues have been resolved and I learned something new today ... thank you to everybody
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/316034#comment_12122761
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- 2019.06.18
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Note : I live chatted with "broker" customer service but they said they do not support any MT4's indicator's problems.
Thank you.