MT4 Chart Cannot Show Arrows

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Hi everybody, I'm using "broker" account and I downloaded "broker"setup.exe from "broker" website. After installed a MT4 terminal, I loaded the Fractals indicator (the built-in indicator in MT4) onto my charts, but I cannot see the arrow signs, instead all with box signs. Anyone has the solution to make the MT4 terminal that can see the arrow signs ?

Note : I live chatted with "broker" customer service but they said they do not support any MT4's indicator's problems.

Thank you.
Files:
Chart.png  87 kb
ICM_CS.png  45 kb
 
Chin Min Wan: , but I cannot see the arrow signs, instead all with box signs.

You do not have Wingding font installed. What is your Window's version.

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
 
William Roeder #:

You do not have Wingding font installed. What is your Window's version.

Thanks, Windows 10
[Deleted]  
Chin Min Wan: Hi everybody, I'm using "broker" account and I downloaded "broker"setup.exe from "broker" website. After installed a MT4 terminal, I loaded the Fractals indicator (the built-in indicator in MT4) onto my charts, but I cannot see the arrow signs, instead all with box signs. Anyone has the solution to make the MT4 terminal that can see the arrow signs ? Note : I live chatted with "broker" customer service but they said they do not support any MT4's indicator's problems.

It is not a broker nor a MT4 problem. It is a font problem on your computer.

I'm also assuming you ar not using Windows. Maybe it is Linux or Mac, and it does not have the Wingdings font installed.

[Deleted]  
Chin Min Wan #: Thanks, Windows 10

Windows 10 has that font installed by default, unless you uninstalled it. So please check.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It is not a broker nor a MT4 problem. It is a font problem on your computer.

I'm also assuming you ar not using Windows. Maybe it is Linux or Mac, and it does not have the Wingdings font installed.

My PC is Windows 10, where can I download the correct font ?
[Deleted]  
Chin Min Wan #: Windows 10, where can I download the correct font ?
They are part of Windows, so I don't know where you would get them. So here is my copy in a ZIP archive ...
Files:
wingding.zip  50 kb
 
William Roeder #:

You do not have Wingding font installed. What is your Window's version.

Hi William, thanks. My PC version is Windows 10. Kindly see below steps that I have done and please advise me what to do ...


Fernando Carreiro #:
They are part of Windows, so I don't know where you would get them. So here is my copy in a ZIP archive ...

Hi Fernando, I have done the following steps :-

1) I installed 2 Wingding ttf fonts into my Windows 10 (as per attached zip file, the "wingding.ttf" is yours)

2) I uninstalled my MT4 and restarted my PC.

3) I went to ICM's client portal to download the latest MT4 version and re-installed a new MT4 version, then logged-in.

4) Opened 2 AUDUSD charts :-
   a) one chart was loaded with the MT4 default Fractals indicator (under Bill Williams) : I CANNOT see the arrows, but only boxes
   b) one chart was loaded with an external Fractals indicator (namedly "FractalsTest") : I CAN see the arrows

5) I also tested with 3 different broker's charts (ICM, KTM and VTM) and the "boxes" results are still the same.

Could anyone advise me how to solve the issues so that my charts can see the arrows (no matter whether the indicator / script / EA are from external or MT4's internally built-in programs). Thanks.

 

I checked my Excel / Word, there are arrow codes 233 & 234, but the MT4 fails to read the Wingdings codes / symbols.


I used a script to call out the objects


 

Finally, my objects issues have the solution, my issues have been resolved and I learned something new today ... thank you to everybody

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/316034#comment_12122761

  1. Settings
  2. Time & Language
  3. Language (left side)
  4. Administrative Language Setting (right side)
  5. Administrative (tab)
  6. Change System Locale (button)
  7. Uncheck this box : "Beta: Use Unicode UTF-8 for worldwide language support"
Solved : MT4 wingdings font or character bugs - I'm confused about Windows 4's Wingdings font problem in Windows 10
Solved : MT4 wingdings font or character bugs - I'm confused about Windows 4's Wingdings font problem in Windows 10
  • 2019.06.18
  • www.mql5.com
Before that everything was good, but after update windows 10, mt4 shows all wingdings arrow code from index number 127 to 255 as below attached image. Yes, i tried but still have problem, i think this issue came from font version
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