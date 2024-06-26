After MT4 update to 1420, I cannot download from MQL5
No problem with the indicators from MQL5 Market.
Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal) - because MQL5 Market does not work now without filling the Communuty tab.
Hello Sergey,
Thank you for replying.
I don't know what's going on. It's strange. Please find attached images.
No problem for me to download and install MQL5 Market indicators to MT4.
All indicators/tools (which you bought or download/install as free ones) are listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/spec5/market
Seems, it is some error in your computer ... or you are trying to install something which is not from MQL5 Market ... or you are using VPS which was banned from the Market ...
You can check Metatrader journal just to read about what was written there in case you are trying to install free indicators from MQL5 market for example.
Hello Sergey,
1. My computer systems update is current.
2. No, I'm trying to install/download a free indicator from MQL5 Market. I don't have any issues downloading off other sites.
3. My VPN is deactivated.
4. Nothing registers at the Metatrader Journal. No downloads or attempts to download that would show they went through or failed.
The previous purchases seen on my profile were before the update. What concerns me now is -- if I'm to purchase anything from the MQL5 market and and not able to download (if the problem persists) is there a workaround you have that would enable me to get the indicator or EA I bought from your market so I could install it manually?
I've been checking my firewall, anti-virus, and browser settings. I even changed browser. I am still trying to figure out what's going on. The thing is, the downloads went through before even without me checking all the mentioned leaving them at their default settings. I also used a VPN before without issues.
Nothing registers at the Metatrader Journal. No downloads or attempts to download that would show they went through or failed.
If you are trying to download and install so Metatrader is writing about it in the journal. Same with the errors: if error so Metatrader is writing to the journal about it.
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Example - this is my MT4 (build 1420):
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This is Market tab in MT4:
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I am trying to download free products from the Market so I changed to "Free":
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I am trying to download free indicator from the Market:
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And it was downloaded:
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And Metatrader journal is telling me that I was downloaded/installed:
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So, everything works.
Nothing registers at the Metatrader Journal. No downloads or attempts to download that would show they went through or failed.
- If you press "Download" so Metatrader journal is wiritng to the journal that you pressed "Download".
- If you did not press 'Download" so Metatrader journal is not writing anything ...
- If any error so Metatrader journal is informing you about it.
Hello Sergey,
I did a couple of restarts to my computer. When I clicked on the MT4 icon after the first restart, it didn't pop up so I had to restart again. Did the same thing for the second restart. Nothing.
I was about to reinstall the platform after about 10 minutes. The platform finally started... I then tried to redownload from MQL5 to test, and now it downloads.
I don't know why the MT4 platform took too long to pop-up and work. I don't know why I can download now from MQL5 unlike yesterday. After a couple of test downloads from the MQL5 market, it seems to be working.
Thank you for your patience and assist.
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Hi,
Since I updated the MT4 terminal to 1420, I cannot download the indicators from MQL5. Anyone else having the same problem?
I can still do a manual install of the indicators and EAs if I "Open Data Folder". But, since I cannot download free indicators from MQL5, it's safe to assume I cannot download indicators that I purchase in the future from the MQL5's marketplace.
Can anyone suggest a solution? Thank you.