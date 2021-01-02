Am I the only one who's blocked to enter the forum with his account via a browser and are blocked to his personal data?
- LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE: I am unable to enter my account via a browser
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
Be precise and informative about your problem
You don't say what you are doing, what it is doing, or anything of information.
Have you even tried to log in (upper right)?
- LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE: This is the error I receive:
I have posted an image that show the error with an attached file (unable to use the Alt + I), why it isn't there anymore I do not know. A moderator? The problems are real and yes I did try the richt corner. That works and works not… (I do understand that this isn't clear) Suppose I am not the only one with those problems they will only be able to answer me 1. If they find a way to enter the forum and 2. If they are able to react on comments.
The main reason of my comment is to make aware that maybe something serious is going on, where probably the majority who have those problems aren't able to mention it on a forum or on other ways. And if there will be given no attention to my comment ? It is not that important for me. I really think of my comment that it is important to mention it as do responsable people.
I am confident that patient finally will solve the problems I meet now… And I can wait until the program works nice again as before the problems started.
I am unable to enter my account via a browser like Chrome, Edge or Firefox. I tried them all. If I am able to write this topic it is because I am using the integrated browser of MetaQuotes.
However I can not modify my product in draft. This is the error I receive:
What is " the integrated browser of MetaQuotes " ?
How do you do remcous,
"integrated" maybe not the best word but I meant the built-in browser of MetaQuotes.Little by little I am having more and more troubles using my account. I understand that it is impossible to help me if I cannot explain my difficulties in using my account. But to get here, for example, I tried countless possibilities to respond to your reaction. I can no longer achieve what was still possible this afternoon. Please understand that it means it becomes very difficult for me to describe this all. In general it goes like this. 1. I am logged in as a user. 2.I want to reply to a comment and double click on the link. My web browser (by default Edge) appears and shows me the content of the link. 4. I can read the content of the comment but I cannot respond to it. 5. It appears that I am no longer logged in. 6. I double click on the icon to log in. 7. I cannot log in 8. It cannot be an incorrect user name or password because I use the same user name and password to log in via the built-in web browser of MetaQoutes. This afternoon I left a message regarding Iranians who can no longer sell products. I would like to provide some possible evidence that add to my suspicion that Iranians are being blocked by others than MetaQuote, the Iranian government for example, but now I fail to edit, respond or even start a new comment. While I was still able to do it this afternoon. Here is an image of the user [deleted] that describes that he can track down MQL5 user with a web robot. In other words, it is thus possible to track down Iranians and block them with hacking tools, as I have to find out myself. I received the message of [deleted] on my personnal message box that appears on the right corner of MetaQoutes.
And now I found a way to post pictures using png files instead of jpg files, this is the message I receive when trying to edit my product.
How do you do remcous,
ok, you mean in MT4 or MT5 embed .
Have you try from another computer ?
I made a video. I did not try an other computer.
So it's not from Metaquotes otherwise you wouldn't be able to log in. You don't have the possibility to test from another computer?
Why should I trust you?
I think if Metaquotes blocked you you wouldn't be able to log into MT5, right? And I just want to help you, if you don't want it, no worries, bye!
Please forgive me, it was my purpose to change the text are add text if I was able to enter the web on an other computer.... However I distrust everyone and it was also my intention to mention this on that way.
This text was written on another computer and the difficulties have disappeared as the added drawing should show. I can now reach my seller account and fill in a file for testing
I am unable to enter my account via a browser like Chrome, Edge or Firefox. I tried them all. If I am able to write this topic it is because I am using the integrated browser of MetaQuotes.
However I can not modify my product in draft. This is the error I receive: