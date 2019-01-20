Add Trail StopLoss on all open orders with a Script or EA

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Hi, been trying to figure out how to put a trail SL on all open(regardless of how they were opened, manuell or with another EA)  orders with a EA. now i have searched and looked everywhere and you are my last resource, the problem is i cant get it to go through all orders it does 1 until that is closed the it take the last order and start trail. would be grateful if any had some ideas on how to do it.


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