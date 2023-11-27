MT4 no longer supported in six months ???

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I received info stating that MT4 will no longer be supported in six months and that I will need to switch over to MT5 to be safe . Is this true ?

 
*crosses fingers*
 
Lorentzos Roussos #: *crosses fingers*

Meaning this is a good thing or bad ?

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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
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drude4589:I received info stating that MT4 will no longer be supported in six months ...

Received from whom?

drude4589: Is this true ?

That depends — MT4 End Of Life

drude4589: ... and that I will need to switch over to MT5 to be safe
You should have done that already!
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:
*crosses fingers*

If only it could be true.

 

Can Metaquotes provide formal information and put and end to this persistent speculation? 

What does 'End of Life' actually mean for MT4, clients and brokers?

This is the main question that needs answering. Will MT4 continue to work for clients after 'End of Life? If so then there's really nothing to change.

If MT4 has a termination date then there are many questions that need answering:

1) When is the cut off date?

2) Why is this being done?

3) What support / guidance is being provided to the the 100's of thousands of users stranded with EA's, Scripts and Indicators?

4) What is going to happen with all the purchased MT4 Marketplace / Freelance indicators?

 
drude4589:

I received info stating that MT4 will no longer be supported in six months and that I will need to switch over to MT5 to be safe . Is this true ?


Fake news..
New update was done mt4 and will be released on November 10 2023 next month; where do you get your news exactly from..

 
chukwudi joshua obiekwe #:

Fake news..
New update was done mt4 and will be released on November 10 2023 next month; where do you get your news exactly from..

Not totally fake news. The CEO has already hinted earlier in the year they are planning to announce 'end of life' for MT4 and no more support or updates.

However, this does not clarify exactly what that means for users / brokers. After 18 years of development, MT4 is complete and does not need any more work so this would assume nothing changes?

It needs clarity.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/447913/page5#comment_47264936

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 3800: ордера Book or Cancel, помощь AI при написании кода и расширенная поддержка ONNX - Вам нужно определиться с целевой аудиторией.
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 3800: ордера Book or Cancel, помощь AI при написании кода и расширенная поддержка ONNX - Вам нужно определиться с целевой аудиторией.
  • 2023.06.02
  • www.mql5.com
Для трейдеров все эти нейросети и грани фантастики - пустой звук. Кто из трейдеров в здравом рассудке будет управлять своими активами с помощью системы, которая в один прекрасный момент попытается обновиться
 
The ideal solution is for Metaquotes to launch MT4e (MT4 Emulator Edition) that plugs directly into MT5 server for basic data + order execution.

This will immortalize all EX4's and MQ4's and allow Metaquotes to shut down MT4 as client/server product offering.

All MT5 licensees can then offer their clients MT5+MT4e on a equal playing field and this massive headache goes away.

Users could then have choice of either MT5 or MT4e with the same login credentials, plus access to the MT5 phone app.
 
narco #:
The ideal solution is for Metaquotes to launch MT4e (MT4 Emulator Edition) that plugs directly into MT5 server for basic data + order execution.

This will immortalize all EX4's and MQ4's and allow Metaquotes to shut down MT4 as client/server product offering.

All MT5 licensees can then offer their clients MT5+MT4e on a equal playing field and this massive headache goes away.

Users could then have choice of either MT5 or MT4e with the same login credentials, plus access to the MT5 phone app.

Maintaining a emulator which is compatible with MT5 may be even harder than just maintaining MT4 as is. 

I spent my career working with the largest software vendors and they all want to phase out older versions at some point, they only remain backwards compatible if there is no other way or a serious commercial benefit. So I always felt it was better to migrate as soon as possible.

How many lines of code are you talking about? 

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