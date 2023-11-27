MT4 no longer supported in six months ???
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Received from whom?
That depends — MT4 End Of Life
Can Metaquotes provide formal information and put and end to this persistent speculation?
What does 'End of Life' actually mean for MT4, clients and brokers?
This is the main question that needs answering. Will MT4 continue to work for clients after 'End of Life? If so then there's really nothing to change.
If MT4 has a termination date then there are many questions that need answering:
1) When is the cut off date?
2) Why is this being done?
3) What support / guidance is being provided to the the 100's of thousands of users stranded with EA's, Scripts and Indicators?
4) What is going to happen with all the purchased MT4 Marketplace / Freelance indicators?
I received info stating that MT4 will no longer be supported in six months and that I will need to switch over to MT5 to be safe . Is this true ?
Not totally fake news. The CEO has already hinted earlier in the year they are planning to announce 'end of life' for MT4 and no more support or updates.
However, this does not clarify exactly what that means for users / brokers. After 18 years of development, MT4 is complete and does not need any more work so this would assume nothing changes?
It needs clarity.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/447913/page5#comment_47264936
- 2023.06.02
- www.mql5.com
Maintaining a emulator which is compatible with MT5 may be even harder than just maintaining MT4 as is.
I spent my career working with the largest software vendors and they all want to phase out older versions at some point, they only remain backwards compatible if there is no other way or a serious commercial benefit. So I always felt it was better to migrate as soon as possible.
How many lines of code are you talking about?
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I received info stating that MT4 will no longer be supported in six months and that I will need to switch over to MT5 to be safe . Is this true ?