metaeditor.exe malware,
Do not trust antivirus software.
When it comes to differentiate virus from genuine software, their accuracy is very poor.
You can almost ignore it.
Anti virus software always cause false positive alarm on Mozilla Firefox, Google chrome app, MetaTrader, Ninja trader, etc.
I only use antivirus software for web shield only. Even then my antivirus sofware keep crashes with facebook and abrutly disconnect my internet.
I had headache for few monthes whenever I open my facebook.
If you are doubt, you can read some reference articles about what top software developers in the world says about Anti virus software
industry.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/ex-top-mozilla-dev-to-windows-users-ditch-all-antivirus-except-microsofts-defender/
https://www.onmsft.com/news/google-chrome-engineer-says-windows-defender-the-only-well-behaved-av
- 2017.01.27
- Liam Tung
- www.zdnet.com
Upload the file to the VirusTotal.com and it will run a huge number of antivirus apps against it.
hello,
for the last 2 days my computer is doing weird things like change clock time and date..i uninstalled my current antivirus and installed another one. after run it i received this report. Is that could be from my broker or from an EA or an indicator. i have no coding knowledge. but i can search in code for something if you guide me. Please help, it is real account and real money.
85 MB ...PNG???
I use avast or avira antivirus. The problem does not happen.
hello,
for the last 2 days my computer is doing weird things like change clock time and date..i uninstalled my current antivirus and installed another one. after run it i received this report. Is that could be from my broker or from an EA or an indicator. i have no coding knowledge. but i can search in code for something if you guide me. Please help, it is real account and real money.
hello,
for the last 2 days my computer is doing weird things like change clock time and date..i uninstalled my current antivirus and installed another one. after run it i received this report. Is that could be from my broker or from an EA or an indicator. i have no coding knowledge. but i can search in code for something if you guide me. Please help, it is real account and real money.
85 MB ...PNG???
It could be possible that this images are storing a backdoor virus. Cause form experience I know it's possible to store a backdoor in an image and place it on someone computer and your could easily have access to their PC or even view their screen all the time.
NB: It's totally impossible for an image to have a size of 85 MB.
Try to right click on that image and go to the extracting option and if it give you an option to extract it, you surly have a backdoor virus. Any way try posting those images on virus website where other expert can help scanning those images for your.
This is not something new or that can be ignored dear friends on mql5, its a serious issues.
It could be possible that this images are storing a backdoor virus. Cause form experience I know it's possible to store a backdoor in an image and place it on someone computer and your could easily have access to their PC or even view their screen all the time.
NB: It's totally impossible for an image to have a size of 85 MB.
Try to right click on that image and go to the extracting option and if it give you an option to extract it, you surly have a backdoor virus. Any way try posting those images on virus website where other expert can help scanning those images for your.
This is not something new or that can be ignored dear friends on mql5, its a serious issues.
Of course it can be ignored.
Metaquotes is storing their files (updates) with png extension, that's years it is so. A png extension doesn't mean it's an actual image.
Please don't talk about what you don't know or don't understand.
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hello,
for the last 2 days my computer is doing weird things like change clock time and date..i uninstalled my current antivirus and installed another one. after run it i received this report. Is that could be from my broker or from an EA or an indicator. i have no coding knowledge. but i can search in code for something if you guide me. Please help, it is real account and real money.
85 MB ...PNG???