VPS icon is gray, doesn't work! - page 2
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Maybe there is no VPS currently available for the trade server (or broker) in question.
I've notice this when I sometimes work with customers and have to connect to their trade accounts, not all of them have a VPS available (greyed out).
I can access VPS from this same broker on my desktop PC. But on the notebook, it doesn't work!
I did another test here, and discovered that the VPS problem has to do with THIS specific account! If I log into another one I have (at the same broker), the VPS reappears!
I did another test here, and discovered that the VPS problem has to do with THIS specific account! If I log into another one I have (at the same broker), the VPS reappears!
Then as Fernando suggested maybe there is no MQL5 VPS available for this specific trading account.
Does it have to do with the fact that I have already contracted and canceled other VPS services with MQL5? I say because in the research I did, I saw people commenting on this! About the MQL5 system blocking the person's login!
I'm in contact with the broker's support, but in the first messages, they said that the account is exactly the same as the others (that I have with them), and that it should support VPS normally. But they're doing a double check to make sure there's nothing wrong with her!
With MT5 logged into the brokerage account, I logged out of MQL5... the VPS button appeared! When I clicked on the button, it asked me to enter username and password. I put it in, the VPS button turned gray again!
With MT5 logged into the brokerage account, I logged out of MQL5... the VPS button appeared! When I clicked on the button, it asked me to enter username and password. I put it in, the VPS button turned gray again!
Hi, I have the same problem, have you found a solution? It's as if the VPS was blocked from my mql5 account.
Hi, I have the same problem, have you found a solution? It's as if the VPS was blocked from my mql5 account.
Check the Journal tab of your MT4/5 terminal for any 'authorization failed' errors.
If you see such an error, follow these steps:
1. Logout of your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
2. Restart your computer and MT4/5 terminal.
3. Login into your MQL5 account again in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your ilian1191 login.
4. Check under your trading account number in the Navigator window, for your MQL5 VPS.
5. If you don't see it, make sure that you have a valid MQL5 VPS subscription assigned to this specific trading account, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions