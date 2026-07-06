VPS icon is gray, doesn't work!
I have a little problem here! mt5 is ok on my desktop, but on my notebook, the VPS icon appears gray, and it doesn't work! I've tried everything, logging into the community, etc... but I still haven't been able to activate the VPS on my laptop!
Post a screenshot of what you see please.
It is like this
It is like this
Both via the button and the menu, the VPS is grayed out, as if it were disabled
Have you logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your dan_oliveira login and NOT your email or any other?
Have you check the Journal tab to see if you have logged into your MQL5 account successfully?
i think It's ok
Yes, your MQL5 account authorization looks fine.
Make sure that you are using the custom MT5 terminal from your broker's website and not the MT5 terminal of another broker.
In any case, uninstall your MT5 terminal and install it again.
I uninstalled, reinstalled and it resolved! Thank you very much!
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I have a little problem here! mt5 is ok on my desktop, but on my notebook, the VPS icon appears gray, and it doesn't work! I've tried everything, logging into the community, etc... but I still haven't been able to activate the VPS on my laptop!