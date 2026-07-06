VPS icon is gray, doesn't work! - page 3
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Hi, I have the same problem, have you found a solution? It's as if the VPS was blocked from my mql5 account.
The solution: fill Community tab with your forum login and native forum password, and with the comfirmation of the sucessful login in Metatrader journal.
Hello, i still have the same problem. The icon is gray and i dont know why, even after i have tried the solutions mentioned
Did you connect your Metatrader to thhe trading account (demo or real/live)?
You can connect your MT5 to the different trading accounts - just to check: this limitation is coming from the brokers or not.
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Besides, you can check VPS in Navigator -
and check this settings in Community tab (it is the only place where you should login to Community tab):