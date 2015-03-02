Purchase Indicators Grayed out in Terminal / Can't drop and Drag or attach to chart - Worked previously

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These indicators have been working (able to load), on my desktop pc and are still working on my laptop. But now on my desktop, I can't get them to work: 



 
AuthenticTrader:

These indicators have been working (able to load), on my desktop pc and are still working on my laptop. But now on my desktop, I can't get them to work: 



All purchased indicators are greyed out (if you are talking about the little grey dot). Check the logs in your Terminal window (Experts and Journal tab).
 

2015.03.02 11:39:38.610    invalid 'C:\Users\Kevin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\BB190E062770E27C3E79391AB0D1A117\MQL4\indicators\Market\sr-key-breakout-and-jump-levels.ex4' license

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