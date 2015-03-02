Purchase Indicators Grayed out in Terminal / Can't drop and Drag or attach to chart - Worked previously
AuthenticTrader:All purchased indicators are greyed out (if you are talking about the little grey dot). Check the logs in your Terminal window (Experts and Journal tab).
These indicators have been working (able to load), on my desktop pc and are still working on my laptop. But now on my desktop, I can't get them to work:
2015.03.02 11:39:38.610 invalid 'C:\Users\Kevin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\BB190E062770E27C3E79391AB0D1A117\MQL4\indicators\Market\sr-key-breakout-and-jump-levels.ex4' license
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These indicators have been working (able to load), on my desktop pc and are still working on my laptop. But now on my desktop, I can't get them to work: