Settings for copy signal

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Hello.

I want to use the mql5 copy signal service, but I don't know what settings to put in the MetaTrader 5 copy settings page.

I have a $100 account, and I want to copy this signal.

<link to the signal was deleted by moderator>

my mean is this settings



 

There are the instruction about how to set it -

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 

As to thee desctiption (the meaning) of the settings/parameters/input so use the following part of the manual -

How to Configure the Trading Platform to Use Signals: 
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber#settings 

How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
To copy the provider's trading operations to your account, you should subscribe to a signal. A monthly fee may be charged for the subscription. A...
 

more:

How do I edit the settings I originally set when I subscribed to a signal - post

How to Edit Signal Settings?
How to Edit Signal Settings?
  • 2017.02.23
  • www.mql5.com
How do I edit the settings I originally set when I subbed to a signal...
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