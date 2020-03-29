Settings for signal trade copying
Hello,
I have this situation:
I want to copy trades from a signal.
My capital is double the capital from the account that I am copying.
Therefore I want to be able to open double the volumes that the provider is opening.
What settings do I have to make to accomplish this ?
Dan
The copying ratio will be calculated automatically by MQL5.com signal copying system.
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
The copying ratio will be calculated automatically by MQL5.com signal copying system.
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
So this is what things are right now:
My provider's account is about 60000 RON (Romanian currency)
My account is 33000 EUR
I did configure it to use not more than 70% of my deposit
Yet, when the provider opened a 0.02 lot position, in my account was open a position of 0.01 lot
What can I do to make it open the position in the right way (double amount than that of the provider eg: 0.04 lot)
Dan
So this is what things are right now:
My provider's account is about 60000 RON (Romanian currency)
My account is 33000 EUR
I did configure it to use not more than 70% of my deposit
Yet, when the provider opened a 0.02 lot position, in my account was open a position of 0.01 lot
What can I do to make it open the position in the right way (double amount than that of the provider eg: 0.04 lot)
Dan
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can you change the ratio in which a signal is subscribed to?
Alain Verleyen, 2014.02.04 13:31
You have only 2 ways to act on the calculated ratio :
- Increase "% of deposit used" in Signals settings.
- Add more capital to your account.
And look at this thread Increasing lot size
and this article -
- Introduction
- 1. Restrictions of use
- 2. Manual for using the calculator of signals
- 2.1. Getting started
- 2.2. User interface
- 2.3. Obtaining copy ratio
- 2.4. Copy ratio calculation details
- 2.5. Mapping is impossible
- 3. Developing the calculator of signals
- 3.1. Interface design
- 3.2. Creating canvas on the panel
- 3.3. Two-dimensional array. Sorting
- 3.4. New control — CTableListView
- Conclusion
So this is what things are right now:
My provider's account is about 60000 RON (Romanian currency)
My account is 33000 EUR
I did configure it to use not more than 70% of my deposit
Yet, when the provider opened a 0.02 lot position, in my account was open a position of 0.01 lot
What can I do to make it open the position in the right way (double amount than that of the provider eg: 0.04 lot)
Dan
If you want to open double the size of the positions the signal provider opens, then you must keep more that double the balance he (or she) has and put your allocation percentage in signal's settings to 95%.
You can't open bigger trades with less capital.
If you want to open double the size of the positions the signal provider opens, then you must keep more that double the balance he (or she) has and put your allocation percentage in signal's settings to 95%.
You can't open bigger trades with less capital.
Hi, please keep in mind that 60000 RON (provider's currency) equals approximately 13000 EUR (my currency)
Hi, please keep in mind that 60000 RON (provider's currency) equals approximately 13000 EUR (my currency)
Then, you will open about 2,5 times the trade size of the signal provider.
Hi, after I have subscribed a signal, can I stop copying trades from the signal at anytime? And how to do it? Sometimes, I may find signal is making a wrong decisions, I may prefer not to follow at the moment!
Yes, you have to suspend your signal subscription first here and then make any manual interventions. If you fail to do that, orders will be copied again.
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Hello,
I have this situation:
I want to copy trades from a signal.
My capital is double the capital from the account that I am copying.
Therefore I want to be able to open double the volumes that the provider is opening.
What settings do I have to make to accomplish this ?
Dan