Create new Column for optimization table
Hi, is there a way to log additional metrics during optimization?
I would like to collect more information about an optimization run and to sort the results by these additional (non optimized) metrics.
More precise: I woul like to have a nother column "MyMetric" after the "Sharp" Column.
Is it possible?
If you use custom max you will get one additional , but the algorithm will try to optimize based on that .
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Hi, is there a way to log additional metrics during optimization?
I would like to collect more information about an optimization run and to sort the results by these additional (non optimized) metrics.
More precise: I woul like to have a nother column "MyMetric" after the "Sharp" Column.
Is it possible?
You can try this solution.
You can try this solution.
Wow, heavy stuff. Does it mean I will have to load the changed opt file after the optimization to be able to see the new (replaced) columns?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, is there a way to log additional metrics during optimization?
I would like to collect more information about an optimization run and to sort the results by these additional (non optimized) metrics.
More precise: I woul like to have a nother column "MyMetric" after the "Sharp" Column.
Is it possible?