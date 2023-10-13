Create new Column for optimization table

New comment
 

Hi, is there a way to log additional metrics during optimization?
I would like to collect more information about an optimization run and to sort the results by these additional (non optimized) metrics.

More precise: I woul like to have a nother column "MyMetric" after the "Sharp" Column.


Is it possible?

 
Eugen Funk:

Hi, is there a way to log additional metrics during optimization?
I would like to collect more information about an optimization run and to sort the results by these additional (non optimized) metrics.

More precise: I woul like to have a nother column "MyMetric" after the "Sharp" Column.


Is it possible?

If you use custom max you will get one additional , but the algorithm will try to optimize based on that .

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
 
Eugen Funk:

Hi, is there a way to log additional metrics during optimization?
I would like to collect more information about an optimization run and to sort the results by these additional (non optimized) metrics.

More precise: I woul like to have a nother column "MyMetric" after the "Sharp" Column.

Is it possible?

You can try this solution.

 
fxsaber #:

You can try this solution.

Wow, heavy stuff. Does it mean I will have to load the changed opt file after the optimization to be able to see the new (replaced) columns?

 
Eugen Funk #:
Wow, heavy stuff. Does it mean I will have to load the changed opt file after the optimization to be able to see the new (replaced) columns?

Yes.

New comment