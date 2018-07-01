Add a new column to Optimization Results
hello, is it possible to add a new column to Optimization Results? :
I would like to add "Loss Trades". I can use TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES) in Ontester() or Deinit() functions but I do not know how to add the value to Optimization results.
thanks in advance.
hello, is it possible to add a new column to Optimization Results? :
The Custom Max Criterion can be used as your own column in the Optimization Results.
It's the return value of OnTester().
The Custom Max Criterion can be used as your own column in the Optimization Results.
It's the return value of OnTester().
hello Anthony, thanks a lot for your reply. You are right, I solved the problem doing that:
double OnTester()
{
return(TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES));
}
Now, one "OnTester result" appears in my Optimization Result Tab with the desired result.
best regards.
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hello, is it possible to add a new column to Optimization Results? :
I would like to add "Loss Trades". I can use TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES) in Ontester() or Deinit() functions but I do not know how to add the value to Optimization results.
thanks in advance.