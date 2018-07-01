Add a new column to Optimization Results

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hello, is it possible to add a new column to Optimization Results? :

I would like to add "Loss Trades". I can use TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES) in Ontester() or Deinit() functions but I do not know how to add the value to Optimization results.

optimization results

thanks in advance.

 
FXreedom:

hello, is it possible to add a new column to Optimization Results? :

I would like to add "Loss Trades". I can use TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES) in Ontester() or Deinit() functions but I do not know how to add the value to Optimization results.


thanks in advance.

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FXreedom:

hello, is it possible to add a new column to Optimization Results? :

The Custom Max Criterion can be used as your own column in the Optimization Results.

It's the return value of OnTester().

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function/events

 
Anthony Garot:

The Custom Max Criterion can be used as your own column in the Optimization Results.

It's the return value of OnTester().

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function/events


hello Anthony, thanks a lot for your reply. You are right, I solved the problem doing that:

double OnTester()

{

  return(TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES));

}

Now, one "OnTester result" appears in my Optimization Result Tab with the desired result.


best regards.

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