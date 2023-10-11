TickValue in mq5
its SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE from this function
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfodouble
- www.mql5.com
double pip = SymbolInfoDouble(ExtSymbols[i],SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)*10;
thank you, its correct?
No this is the value of one point (_Point) in Deposit currency amount for one lot.
You are looking for
double pt=_Point;
The pip is not available directly and in my opinion you should skip the term and notion of it . Go directly to the _Point (point/tick) which is the smallest movement an asset can have , and , its available programmatically .
Whenever someone mentions pips in their requests ask "Oh god , are you an analyst , you know what happens after it happens ?" etc (humor)
Also
SymbolInfoDouble(your_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
No! It is the Tick Value, not a "pip" nor even a pip value. Also the function works for both MQL4+ and MQL5.
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Fernando Carreiro, 2022.05.18 21:05double dbTickSize = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ), // Tick size dbTickValue = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ), // Tick value dbPointSize = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ), // Point size dbPointValue = dbTickValue * dbPointSize / dbTickSize; // Point value
Remember, it's best to use tick size and tick value in your calculations, instead of point size and its value.
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Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.02 01:14
Here are two examples from AMP Global (Europe):
- Micro E-mini S&P 500 (Futures): point size = 0.01, tick size = 0.25, tick value = $1.25
- EURO STOXX Banks (Stock Index): point size = 0.01, tick size = 0.05, tick value = €2.50
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| iExposure.mq5 | //| Copyright 2007-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql4.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2007-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property strict #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_plots 0 #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_minimum 0.0 #property indicator_maximum 0.1 #define SYMBOLS_MAX 1024 #define DEALS 0 #define BUY_LOTS 1 #define BUY_PRICE 2 #define SELL_LOTS 3 #define SELL_PRICE 4 #define NET_LOTS 5 #define PROFIT 6 #define PIP 7 input color InpColor=Navy; // Text color string ExtName="Exposure"; string ExtSymbols[SYMBOLS_MAX]; int ExtSymbolsTotal=0; double ExtSymbolsSummaries[SYMBOLS_MAX][8]; int ExtLines=-1; string ExtCols[9]= {"Symbol", "Deals", "Buy lots", "Buy price", "Sell lots", "Sell price", "Net lots", "Profit", "Pip", }; int ExtShifts[10]= { 10, 80, 130, 180, 260, 310, 390, 460, 530 }; int ExtVertShift=14; double ExtMapBuffer[]; long chartid = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,ExtName); SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_NONE); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0); PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { int windex=ChartWindowFind(chartid,ExtName); if(windex>0) ObjectsDeleteAll(windex); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { string name; int i,col,line,windex=ChartWindowFind(chartid,ExtName); //---- if(windex<0) return(rates_total); //---- header line if(ExtLines<0) { for(col=0; col<9; col++) { name="Head_"+string(col); if(ObjectCreate(chartid,name,OBJ_LABEL,windex,0,0)) { ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,ExtShifts[col]); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,ExtVertShift); ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,ExtCols[col]); ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Calibri"); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Navy); } } ExtLines=0; } //---- ArrayInitialize(ExtSymbolsSummaries,0.0); int total=Analyze(); if(total>0) { line=0; for(i=0; i<ExtSymbolsTotal; i++) { if(ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][DEALS]<=0) continue; line++; //---- add line if(line>ExtLines) { int y_dist=ExtVertShift*(line+1)+1; for(col=0; col<8; col++) { name="Line_"+string(line)+"_"+string(col); if(ObjectCreate(chartid,name,OBJ_LABEL,windex,0,0)) { ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,ExtShifts[col]); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_dist); } } ExtLines++; } //---- set line int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(ExtSymbols[i],SYMBOL_DIGITS); double buy_lots=ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][BUY_LOTS]; double sell_lots=ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][SELL_LOTS]; double buy_price=0.0; double sell_price=0.0; double pip = SymbolInfoDouble(ExtSymbols[i],SYMBOL_POINT); if(buy_lots!=0) buy_price=ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][BUY_PRICE]/buy_lots; if(sell_lots!=0) sell_price=ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][SELL_PRICE]/sell_lots; name="Line_"+string(line)+"_0"; { ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,ExtSymbols[i]); ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,InpColor); } name="Line_"+string(line)+"_1"; { ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][DEALS],0)); ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,InpColor); } name="Line_"+string(line)+"_2"; { ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(buy_lots,2)); ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,InpColor); } name="Line_"+string(line)+"_3"; { ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(buy_price,digits)); ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,InpColor); } name="Line_"+string(line)+"_4"; { ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(sell_lots,2)); ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,InpColor); } name="Line_"+string(line)+"_5"; { ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(sell_price,digits)); ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,InpColor); } name="Line_"+string(line)+"_6"; { ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(buy_lots-sell_lots,2)); ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,InpColor); } name="Line_"+string(line)+"_7"; { ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][PROFIT],2)); ///(ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][PROFIT],2)) ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,InpColor); } name="Line_"+string(line)+"_8"; { ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(pip*(buy_lots-(sell_lots)*-1),3)); ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,InpColor); } } } //---- remove lines if(total<ExtLines) { for(line=ExtLines; line>total; line--) { name="Line_"+string(line)+"_0"; ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT," "); name="Line_"+string(line)+"_1"; ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT," "); name="Line_"+string(line)+"_2"; ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT," "); name="Line_"+string(line)+"_3"; ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT," "); name="Line_"+string(line)+"_4"; ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT," "); name="Line_"+string(line)+"_5"; ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT," "); name="Line_"+string(line)+"_6"; ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT," "); name="Line_"+string(line)+"_7"; ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT," "); name="Line_"+string(line)+"_8"; ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT," "); } } //---- to avoid minimum==maximum int bars=iBars(_Symbol,_Period); ExtMapBuffer[bars-1]=-1; //---- return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int Analyze() { double profit; int i,index,total=PositionsTotal(); //---- for(i=0; i<total; i++) { if(!PositionGetTicket(i)) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)!=POSITION_TYPE_BUY && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)!=POSITION_TYPE_SELL) continue; index=SymbolsIndex(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL)); if(index<0 || index>=SYMBOLS_MAX) continue; //---- ExtSymbolsSummaries[index][DEALS]++; profit=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT)+PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SWAP)+AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); ExtSymbolsSummaries[index][PROFIT]+=profit; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { ExtSymbolsSummaries[index][BUY_LOTS]+=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); ExtSymbolsSummaries[index][BUY_PRICE]+=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN)*PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); } else { ExtSymbolsSummaries[index][SELL_LOTS]+=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); ExtSymbolsSummaries[index][SELL_PRICE]+=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN)*PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); } } //---- total=0; for(i=0; i<ExtSymbolsTotal; i++) { if(ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][DEALS]>0) total++; } //---- return(total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int SymbolsIndex(string SymbolName) { bool found=false; int i; //---- for(i=0; i<ExtSymbolsTotal; i++) { if(SymbolName==ExtSymbols[i]) { found=true; break; } } //// //---- if(found) return(i); if(ExtSymbolsTotal>=SYMBOLS_MAX) return(-1); //---- i=ExtSymbolsTotal; ExtSymbolsTotal++; ExtSymbols[i]=SymbolName; ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][DEALS]=0; ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][BUY_LOTS]=0; ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][BUY_PRICE]=0; ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][SELL_LOTS]=0; ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][SELL_PRICE]=0; ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][NET_LOTS]=0; ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][PROFIT]=0; ExtSymbolsSummaries[i][PIP]=0; //---- return(i); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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please what is the correct formula for mq5 when mq4 is like this ?