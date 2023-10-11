TickValue in mq5 - page 2

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no problem, it works great in mq4, but i can't handle mq5
[Deleted]  
Zbynek Liska #: Perfect, thank you both very much, but I'm still making a mistake somewhere, see screen.   can't you see at first glance where I'm doing wrong?                      
I don't see in your code where it is you are using Tick Value or even Tick Size.
 
Zbynek Liska #:
Perfect, thank you both very much, but I'm still making a mistake somewhere, see screen.   can't you see at first glance where I'm doing wrong?                      

The pip column ? you are not setting it anywhere 

 
I'm sorry, but I'm not even an amateur at mq5
 
Zbynek Liska #:
I'm sorry, but I'm not even an amateur at mq5

awesome but your calculation for the points in profit is missing . 

And shouldn't you also divide the price by the total lots per symbol ?

  
 name="Line_"+string(line)+"_8";
           {
            ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(pip*(buy_lots-(sell_lots)*-1),3));
            ObjectSetString(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");
            ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9);
            ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,InpColor);
this is how I have it in mq4 and it works there
 
Zbynek Liska #:
this is how I have it in mq4 and it works there 
profit=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT)+PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SWAP)+AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED);
ExtSymbolsSummaries[index][PROFIT]+=profit;
if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY){
profit_pts=(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT)-PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN))/SymbolInfoDouble(ExtSymbols[index],SYMBOL_POINT);
}
else{
profit_pts=(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN)-PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT))/SymbolInfoDouble(ExtSymbols[index],SYMBOL_POINT);
}
ExtSymbolsSummaries[index][PIP]+=profit_pts;
 
thank you, I will try it, but there is probably still an error in line 8, and if I put anything there, nothing is displayed
 
problem solved, thanks for the help
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