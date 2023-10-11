TickValue in mq5 - page 2
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Perfect, thank you both very much, but I'm still making a mistake somewhere, see screen. can't you see at first glance where I'm doing wrong?
The pip column ? you are not setting it anywhere
I'm sorry, but I'm not even an amateur at mq5
awesome but your calculation for the points in profit is missing .
And shouldn't you also divide the price by the total lots per symbol ?
this is how I have it in mq4 and it works there