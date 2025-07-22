Strategy tester issue // Stop loss and take profit ignored
Hi All!
Im having a problem using the strategy tester.
After an update of mt5, the strategy tester is not respecting the stop loss or take profit anymore. (picture attached)
The code is simple and it was working perfectly before. And it is working in real time in a demo account too.
I tried uninstall and reinstall the mt5, with no success.
Has anyone with the same problem?
How can i fix it?
Weird. I don't have this problem.
Which build is this ? Which broker ?
Hello please show the relevant code or write to service desk.
Its not a code issue.
I will try the service desk!
Thank you!
Weird. I don't have this problem.
Which build is this ? Which broker ?
I tried with 3 different brokers (In Brazil)!!!
(XP, Modal and Clear)
The build is the #1881 from 09 july 2018
I will try the service desk as Marco recommended.
If they cant help me, im thinking to call a priest.
Thank you a lot!
Yeah. Very weird.
I tried with 3 different brokers (In Brazil)!!!
(XP, Modal and Clear)
The build is the #1881 from 09 july 2018
I will try the service desk as Marco recommended.
If they cant help me, im thinking to call a priest.
Thank you a lot!
If the problem is on such an old build you should upgrade to the latest build I doubt service desk will be interested in looking into issues on a 2018 build.
felix.proger: Im having the same problem here , Im also in brasil
Do you really expect that they are still waiting for a solution after two (2) years? The latest release version is 2360. UPDATE
Im having the same problem here , Im also in brasil
You have to enter the correct currency for your symbol..
Credits for Rodrigo Malacarne, who gave the answer for this problem in the portuguese forum.
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Hi All!
Im having a problem using the strategy tester.
After an update of mt5, the strategy tester is not respecting the stop loss or take profit anymore. (picture attached)
The code is simple and it was working perfectly before. And it is working in real time in a demo account too.
I tried uninstall and reinstall the mt5, with no success.
Has anyone with the same problem?
How can i fix it?