Lost of Custom Symbol data after restart
After a reboot, the terminal forcibly changes the name of the currency of the symbol.
You need either hands (CTRL + U) or a script to change these currencies to the correct value.
fxsaber:
After a reboot, the terminal forcibly changes the name of the currency of the symbol.
You need either hands (CTRL + U) or a script to change these currencies to the correct value.
Thanks for the reply @fxsaber! I don't understand what you mean precisely. When I reboot the terminal I didn't notice a change in the custom symbol names, it seems to be the same. Could you thoroughly explain the process that comes up after reboot and, eventually, a source where a can get more information?
Thanks,
Massimiliano
Thank you very much for your hint, it resolved the issue! But is it a platform bug?
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Hi I'm using the 2093 build and I'm having problem with custom symbols.
I import the M1 bars as requested and if a start a backtest all works fine, but as soon as I restart the platform and try to start another backtest on the same custom symbol the deal/order are just the same but the balance do not change. If I try to run the EA in debug mode the TP and SL are completely skipped by the tester (the OnTrade() function is never invoked when the price touch the the SL and TP).
The unique solution is to cancel the "bases/symbols.custom.dat" and recreate the custom symbol from scratch. I found some thread discussing such "probably bug" but no one raises this precise issue.
Can someone help me to get through this problem...this way is impossible to use MT5.