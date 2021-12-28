MT4 Backtest Bug
Everest_Prime:
Hi guys, since yesterday my MT4 Strategy tester is becoming very strange... All the EA the i use for backtest will result like this. All price open at far from where it should be...Even using the MT4 original EA Moving Average, it also showing that, the buy price opens at super high then close at the next bar with Stop Loss.... Sell is having this issue as well. I have tested on my other PC and tested on 3 broker MT4, all are having this issue. I uninstalled and reinstalled the MT4, the problem is still there, redownload the history center also no use. All the EA i tesed are showing this bug.
Hi guys, since yesterday my MT4 Strategy tester is becoming very strange... All the EA the i use for backtest will result like this. All price open at far from where it should be...Even using the MT4 original EA Moving Average, it also showing that, the buy price opens at super high then close at the next bar with Stop Loss.... Sell is having this issue as well. I have tested on my other PC and tested on 3 broker MT4, all are having this issue. I uninstalled and reinstalled the MT4, the problem is still there, redownload the history center also no use. All the EA i tesed are showing this bug.
Can somebody help me with this? Thanks in advance!
You are probably using current spread and it is very large.
Set the spread to something reasonable (spread is in points).
Eleni Anna Branou #:
You can set the spread under Period setting on the right of the Strategy Tester window, enlarge it in height to see this setting.
Remember that the spread setting is in points, not pips.
But before that, there is no such problem at all. After that day, everything has changed, before that im backtesting with all the the currency pair spread at currect setting
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Hi guys, since yesterday my MT4 Strategy tester is becoming very strange... All the EA the i use for backtest will result like this. All price open at far from where it should be...Even using the MT4 original EA Moving Average, it also showing that, the buy price opens at super high then close at the next bar with Stop Loss.... Sell is having this issue as well. I have tested on my other PC and tested on 3 broker MT4, all are having this issue. I uninstalled and reinstalled the MT4, the problem is still there, redownload the history center also no use. All the EA i tesed are showing this bug.
Can somebody help me with this? Thanks in advance!