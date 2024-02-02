Cannot login to community or mql5.com account in MT4 anymore

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suddenly cannot login on anymore with mt4 on the same terminal as I was using

also cannot use IE to access any mql5 websites: HTTPS ERROR 403

Can you help? Thanks in advance.

HTTP ERROR 403

 

Make sure that you have the latest IE or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer Max and that no firewall or antivirus is blocking your access.

Since no other user has similar issues, something in your side is causing this.

 
Yes I believe it is something with the VPS provider as they instructed me to move to a new VPS it was working fine until this morning, when mt4 was slow and crashing, then I noticed in the Journal a saying mql community authorization failed.
I did not change anything before the error, so annoyed 
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure that you have the latest IE or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer Max and that no firewall or antivirus is blocking your access.

Since no other user has similar issues, something in your side is causing this.

Why would the browser say mql declined to connect my computer? It is an upgrade to Windows Server 2022 but it was running all last week connected to my MQL account. I have turned off every security feature and firewall but no difference.

 
Max #:

Why would the browser say mql declined to connect my computer? It is an upgrade to Windows Server 2022 but it was running all last week connected to my MQL account. I have turned off every security feature and firewall but no difference.

Then maybe the VPS has something to do with it, ask them.

Some VPS providers are blocked by MQL5.com.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure that you have the latest IE or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer Max and that no firewall or antivirus is blocking your access.

Since no other user has similar issues, something in your side is causing this.

I have a similar issue. I was just about to create a new forum post regarding mine...

I am signed into mql5 website via desktop and ethernet, as i have been for some time. But now i am trying to connect and sign in on my laptop with wifi, but the browser gives same error msg as the poster above; and yet it is signed in via the desktop. My mt5 on the laptop will not sign in saying unauthorised in journal also.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Then maybe the VPS has something to do with it, ask them.

Some VPS providers are blocked by MQL5.com.

any help and ideas to fix it is appreciated. The only firewall i have is vanilla windows firewall on Windows 11 Pro. I have also tried 3 browsers with same result: Edge, Firefox and Opera.

both the laptop and desktop are connected to the net from same IP address, same router. I have signed out from mql5.com on the desktop and then signed back without issue.

 
my issue is resolved. dunno what fixed it, only that when i typed in the web address today, now i can log into the website and community in mt5, where i was getting unauthorised in mt5 and user needs to log in message on browser only 24 hours ago.
 
Mine came back on Friday too, the corner mql5 chat drop-down menu was logged in, and market tab resumed as before with all mql products enabled running again, long week!
 
started another VPS and having the same issue with Marketplace, the terminal Chat is loaded and logged in but the Marketplaace is not working right, purchases not available or  update/download button unresponsive
 

having problems accessing the MQL services tied to MT4, in IE mql5.com access is denied, and thus also denied in mt4

thanks for your help

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