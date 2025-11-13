can you remove old accounts from mt5 desktop application
Do you mean trading accounts?
If yes, simply right-click the account and choose "Delete".
Does anyone know how to do the same but on the MAC platform? I don't have the delete option in the menu and have an old account and the DEMO account I want to remove.
THANK YOU ALL!
I cannot see the option to delete any accounts when i right click on the account?I am also unsuccessful in loggin iinto a demo account i hace tried with the following brokers "Moneta" and Forex but it just rejects my demo credentials for some reason? If anyone could help please support on this platform is very bad
I cannot see the option to delete any accounts when i right click on the account?I am also unsuccessful in loggin iinto a demo account i hace tried with the following brokers "Moneta" and Forex but it just rejects my demo credentials for some reason? If anyone could help please support on this platform is very bad
You can only delete a trading account that is in the background, so you can't delete the account that you are currently logged into.
Also if your demo account credentials give you an 'invalid account' message in the Journal tab of your MT4/5 terminal, then they are either wrong or this demo account has expired, demo accounts expire in most brokers every 1, 3 or 6 months.
The support for 'this platform' when it concerns your trading accounts' details and credentials come from your broker, not MetaQuotes.
When you remove the account from MT5, you should also note that it doesn't delete all the tick data you downloaded on that broker account. That can take up a huge amount of disk space, so you might want to think about clearing the contents from the broker account directory in:
\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[Terminal name]\bases
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