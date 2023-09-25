MT5 not working with OS Monterey ?
I do not know about Monterey (I do not have Mac computer sorry) but there are some summary posts with all the information collected from the forum:
- 2016.06.30
- www.mql5.com
The discussion with admins (the user had same issue with Monterey) - machine translation to the English:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 for macOS: ready-made DMG package and CrossOver update
MetaQuotes , 2022.03.28 15:04
You have a very old version of the Crossover kernel, which is relying on the Python 2.7 system package. This package is no longer available in Monterey 12.3
Termination Reason: Namespace DYLD, Code 1 Library missing Library not loaded: /System/Library/Frameworks/Python.framework/Versions/2.7/Python Referenced from: /Applications/MetaTrader 5.app/Contents/MacOS/MetaTrader 5 Reason: tried: '/System/Library/Frameworks/Python.framework/Versions/2.7/Python' (no such file)
You need to completely uninstall MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 and install it again, downloading the latest DMG packages:
- https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/MetaTrader5.dmg
- https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/MetaTrader4.dmg
The discussion with admins (the user had same issue with Monterey) - machine translation to the English:
Sergey
I get this running blue light from side to side for hours non stop....
See attachment.
Cheers §clinton
Sergey
I have another question.
Both myself and my copy have the exact same equity, but I did a buy of 0.03 volume and the copy account only did 0.02 volume.
Why did the same volume not copy over?
I also have a limit order set but its not showing on the copy account?
Why so many weird faults with coping subscribers?
Thanks Clinton
Did you not notice that the maximum deposite used is 95% (or less set by user)?
Did you not notice that the maximum deposite used is 95% (or less set by user)?
Pending orders in Signals are not copied. Only when they are triggered.
Ok so if I change the 95% to 100% then will the copy volume amount be the exact same volume as my signal volume ?
(Yes I've seen the 95% but did not actually understand what it meant exactly, I thought it meant only to trade 95% of the copy equity then stop)
(Pending orders not copied-ok cool thanks for that info).
This is my first copy subscriber so still figuring out the ropes..
Thanks Clinton
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Hi all
Does anyone know a fix to get MT5 to work on Mac OS ±Monterey ?
Thanks Clinton