MT5 not working with OS Monterey ?

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Hi all

Does anyone know a fix to get MT5 to work on Mac OS ±Monterey ?

Thanks Clinton

 

I do not know about Monterey (I do not have Mac computer sorry) but there are some summary posts with all the information collected from the forum:

How to Start with Metatrader 5 - What happens when a margin call takes place and how to avoid it
How to Start with Metatrader 5 - What happens when a margin call takes place and how to avoid it
  • 2016.06.30
  • www.mql5.com
In risk of oversimplifying the causes, here are the top causes for margin calls which you should avoid like the plague (presented in no specific order): holding on to a losing trade too long which depletes usable margin overleveraging your account combined with the 1st reason an underfunded account which will force you to over trade with too little usable margin
 

The discussion with admins (the user had same issue with Monterey) - machine translation to the English:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 for macOS: ready-made DMG package and CrossOver update

MetaQuotes , 2022.03.28 15:04

You have a very old version of the Crossover kernel, which is relying on the Python 2.7 system package. This package is no longer available in Monterey 12.3 

Termination Reason:    Namespace DYLD, Code 1 Library missing
Library not loaded: /System/Library/Frameworks/Python.framework/Versions/2.7/Python
Referenced from: /Applications/MetaTrader 5.app/Contents/MacOS/MetaTrader 5
Reason: tried: '/System/Library/Frameworks/Python.framework/Versions/2.7/Python' (no such file)

You need to completely uninstall MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 and install it again, downloading the latest DMG packages:

Everything will work.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

The discussion with admins (the user had same issue with Monterey) - machine translation to the English:


Sergey

I get this running blue light from side to side for hours non stop....

See attachment.

Cheers §clinton

 
Sergey Golubev #:

The discussion with admins (the user had same issue with Monterey) - machine translation to the English:


Sergey


Ok I uninstalled, restarted Mac, then downloaded from your message ink and everything worked.

Thanks for that link,

Cheers Clinton 

 

Sergey

I have another question.

Both myself and my copy have the exact same equity, but I did a buy of 0.03 volume and the copy account only did 0.02 volume.

Why did the same volume not copy over?

I also have a limit order set but its not showing on the copy account?

Why so many weird faults with coping subscribers?

Thanks Clinton

[Deleted]  
@Clinton Lance Peterssen #: Both myself and my copy have the exact same equity, but I did a buy of 0.03 volume and the copy account only did 0.02 volume. Why did the same volume not copy over?

Did you not notice that the maximum deposite used is 95% (or less set by user)?


Clinton Lance Peterssen #: I also have a limit order set but its not showing on the copy account? Why so many weird faults with coping subscribers?
Pending orders in Signals are not copied. Only when they are triggered.
 
Time for MetaQuotes to make native Linux and MAC apps and not just depend on wine.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Did you not notice that the maximum deposite used is 95% (or less set by user)?


Pending orders in Signals are not copied. Only when they are triggered.

Ok so if I change the 95% to 100% then will the copy volume amount be the exact same volume as my signal volume ?

(Yes I've seen the 95% but did not actually understand what it meant exactly, I thought it meant only to trade 95% of the copy equity then stop)


(Pending orders not copied-ok cool thanks for that info).


This is my first copy subscriber so still figuring out the ropes..

Thanks Clinton

[Deleted]  
Clinton Lance Peterssen #: Ok so if I change the 95% to 100% then will the copy volume amount be the exact same volume as my signal volume ?
You can't use more than 95%. That was the whole point of my statement. It's the maximum allowed.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
You can't use more than 95%. That was the whole point of my statement. It's the maximum allowed.

So why is it set at max 95% ?

Why can't they set it so that the copy can copy the signal volume the same amount if they both have the same equity?

Just wondering.

cheers clinton 

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