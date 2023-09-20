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I am having the same VPS problem on my MT4 Platform. The server doesn't allow EA and indicator migration. I get the "terminal failed to connect to server " error message. I work with different brokers and the terminal has the same issue. I have : Logged out and logged in with username, restarted all my terminals, reinstalled all my terminals yet the issue persists on desktop and laptop. The worse part is that my EA had an issue and I fixed it but I now have no access to a server I paid for. I logged in on my community profile and changed my account and it updated the changes on the profile but the server is still executing orders on the previous account with the previous EA. The problem is on your side here. I'll add screenshots to this effect as soon as I get to my PC.
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
MT4 Build 1384 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 1380 (which is also the build that RoboForex has pushed out).
Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.
To try resolve the situation ...
MT4 Build 1384 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 1380 (which is also the build that RoboForex has pushed out).
Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.
To try resolve the situation ...
This is the same problem on all my MT4 accounts. I followed your recommendations and the problem persists.
Your case seems to be different to the OP. Your case seems to be related to the IP addressing being blocked, possibly by the Anti-Virus, Windows Firewall, Router or Internet Provider.
You will have to run a trace or other network diagnostics to see at which point the IP address is being blocked.
For example, I see in your screenshot, that Windows Defender has a yellow warning sign. Did you check to see if it is related?
MT4 Build 1384 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 1380 (which is also the build that RoboForex has pushed out).
Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.
To try resolve the situation ...
Strange, as I only getting build 1380 from the same broker. Unfortunately, apart from IP addresses being blocked, I have no other suggestions.
Would it possible for you to share the complete Journal log to see if there are any other warnings or error messages during the process?
Strange, as I only getting build 1380 from the same broker. Unfortunately, apart from IP addresses being blocked, I have no other suggestions.
Would it possible for you to share the complete Journal log to see if there are any other warnings or error messages during the process?
Yes, it probably is happening to several people because MT4 is very old and is not being further developed. There could be several factors that could cause it to malfunction.
Please consider switching to the MT5 platform — MT4 End Of Life
In the Journal log section, right-click and choose "Open". You will be taken to the Windows directory where you will find all the daily log files.
Select the appropriate log for the day you were attempting this and attach it here with your post.
This is the same problem on all my MT4 accounts. I followed your recommendations and the problem persists.
Your case seems to be different to the OP. Your case seems to be related to the IP addressing being blocked, possibly by the Anti-Virus, Windows Firewall, Router or Internet Provider.
You will have to run a trace or other network diagnostics to see at which point the IP address is being blocked.
For example, I see in your screenshot, that Windows Defender has a yellow warning sign. Did you check to see if it is related?
I think IP address blocking is an issue here. Somehow the servers have locked out access from certain addresses. What you are seeing is windows defender requesting that I sign in and switch on unwanted app protection. I use a desktop with Norton and a laptop and they are both ending up with the same issue even though my work and home internet providers are different. Changing the host server doesn't help either. I dont know how to do the diagnostics but Ill try since I am no IT wizard. This is frustrating!!!