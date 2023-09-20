No server available for "broker" - page 2

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thiezo #:
I am having the same VPS problem on my MT4 Platform. The server doesn't allow EA and indicator migration. I get the "terminal failed to connect to server " error message. I work with different brokers and the terminal has the same issue. I have : Logged out and logged in with username, restarted all my terminals, reinstalled all my terminals yet the issue persists on desktop and laptop. The worse part is that my EA had an issue and I fixed it but I now have no access to a server I paid for. I logged in on my community profile and changed my account and it updated the changes on the profile but the server is still executing orders on the previous account  with the previous EA. The problem is on your side here. I'll add screenshots to this effect as soon as I get to my PC. 
i experienced same thing when i could order vps
[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  
Dung Anh Phan #: here it is. please help i really want to use metatrader vps. i dont want to keep this image up for too long also as it contains personal information. also when i ordered a vps before, i cancelled the subscription within the free trial period as it couldnt migrate. just incase this info help

MT4 Build 1384 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 1380 (which is also the build that RoboForex has pushed out).

Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.

To try resolve the situation ...

  1. Make a Backup of any important data files, especially MQL programs and their source code.
  2. Completely uninstall your current MetaTrader applications.
  3. Clean up any remnant directories (“%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes”).
  4. Download and install MetaTrader from the broker.
  5. Only connect to broker provided trading accounts (be they demo or real).
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

MT4 Build 1384 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 1380 (which is also the build that RoboForex has pushed out).

Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.

To try resolve the situation ...

  1. Make a Backup of any important data files, especially MQL programs and their source code.
  2. Completely uninstall your current MetaTrader applications.
  3. Clean up any remnant directories (“%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes”).
  4. Download and install MetaTrader from the broker.
  5. Only connect to broker provided trading accounts (be they demo or real).
VPS Issue


This is the same problem on all my MT4 accounts. I followed your recommendations and the problem persists.

[Deleted]  
@thiezo #: This is the same problem on all my MT4 accounts. I followed your recommendations and the problem persists.

Your case seems to be different to the OP. Your case seems to be related to the IP addressing being blocked, possibly by the Anti-Virus, Windows Firewall, Router or Internet Provider.

You will have to run a trace or other network diagnostics to see at which point the IP address is being blocked.

For example, I see in your screenshot, that Windows Defender has a yellow warning sign. Did you check to see if it is related?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

MT4 Build 1384 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 1380 (which is also the build that RoboForex has pushed out).

Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.

To try resolve the situation ...

  1. Make a Backup of any important data files, especially MQL programs and their source code.
  2. Completely uninstall your current MetaTrader applications.
  3. Clean up any remnant directories (“%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes”).
  4. Download and install MetaTrader from the broker.
  5. Only connect to broker provided trading accounts (be they demo or real).


But this mt4 platform was downloaded from roboforex broker
[Deleted]  
Dung Anh Phan #: But this mt4 platform was downloaded from roboforex broker

Strange, as I only getting build 1380 from the same broker. Unfortunately, apart from IP addresses being blocked, I have no other suggestions.

Would it possible for you to share the complete Journal log to see if there are any other warnings or error messages during the process?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Strange, as I only getting build 1380 from the same broker. Unfortunately, apart from IP addresses being blocked, I have no other suggestions.

Would it possible for you to share the complete Journal log to see if there are any other warnings or error messages during the process?

How do I share complete log? Also this is happening to many people on here in the past as I came across some other thread but there’s no solution. I want MetaTrader vps badly but looking impossible.
[Deleted]  
Dung Anh Phan #: Also this is happening to many people on here in the past as I came across some other thread but there’s no solution. I want MetaTrader vps badly but looking impossible.

Yes, it probably is happening to several people because MT4 is very old and is not being further developed. There could be several factors that could cause it to malfunction.

Please consider switching to the MT5 platform — MT4 End Of Life

Dung Anh Phan #: How do I share complete log?

In the Journal log section, right-click and choose "Open". You will be taken to the Windows directory where you will find all the daily log files.

Select the appropriate log for the day you were attempting this and attach it here with your post.

MT4 End Of Life - End of active support for MT4 with no active support and updates; "What the future holds formt4 and the vast array of
MT4 End Of Life - End of active support for MT4 with no active support and updates; "What the future holds formt4 and the vast array of
  • 2023.09.19
  • www.mql5.com
I have heard reports that mt4 is soon to become 'end of life' with no active support or updates. Can anyone explain what the future holds for mt4 and the vast array of millions of ex4 indicators, scripts and ea's. Com/ru/forum/447913/page6#comment_47273082
 
thiezo #:


This is the same problem on all my MT4 accounts. I followed your recommendations and the problem persists.

Fernando Carreiro #:

Your case seems to be different to the OP. Your case seems to be related to the IP addressing being blocked, possibly by the Anti-Virus, Windows Firewall, Router or Internet Provider.

You will have to run a trace or other network diagnostics to see at which point the IP address is being blocked.

For example, I see in your screenshot, that Windows Defender has a yellow warning sign. Did you check to see if it is related?

I think IP address blocking is an issue here. Somehow the servers have locked out access from certain addresses. What you are seeing is windows defender requesting that I sign in and switch on unwanted app protection. I use a desktop with Norton and a laptop and they are both ending up with the same issue even though my work and home internet providers are different. Changing the host server doesn't help either. I dont know how to do the diagnostics but Ill try since I am no IT wizard. This is frustrating!!!

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