No server available for "broker"

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I am trying to register a VPS for RoboForex-ECN but it keeps showing red message no server available for RoboForex-ECN. I tried with other brokers and its the same thing. How can i fix this? 
 
Dung Anh:
I am trying to register a VPS for RoboForex-ECN but it keeps showing red message no server available for RoboForex-ECN. I tried with other brokers and its the same thing. How can i fix this? 

Ask the support of RoboForex about it.

 
Also try again later or tomorrow, a MT4/5 terminal restart and a logout/re-login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your forexwayofficial login (and not your email or any other), can help.
 

Its got nothing to do with broker as i tried all brokers and i keep getting the same message. It worked before but i dont know why its not working now.

Carl Schreiber #:

Ask the support of RoboForex about it.

 

I tried this and it didnt work. Please anyone other any other advice?

Eleni Anna Branou #:
Also try again later or tomorrow, a MT4/5 terminal restart and a logout/re-login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your forexwayofficial login (and not your email or any other), can help.
[Deleted]  
Dung Anh #: Its got nothing to do with broker as i tried all brokers and i keep getting the same message. It worked before but i dont know why its not working now.

Then it might be a problem with your setup. There does not seem to be any problem with getting a VPS for RoboForex-ECN.


Can you please provide some details about your technical details ... How to report technical issues?

Also, please make sure to include the status of your MQL5 Community login, like the following example ...


How to report technical issues?
How to report technical issues?
  • 2023.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then it might be a problem with your setup. There does not seem to be any problem with getting a VPS for RoboForex-ECN.


Can you please provide some details about your technical details ... How to report technical issues?

Also, please make sure to include the status of your MQL5 Community login, like the following example ...


what could be the problem?
 
it seems to be problem with my MQL5 account. if i log out of it then it allows me to see available server but if i login then it wont show it. Are there any support i can speak to? to solve this problem
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then it might be a problem with your setup. There does not seem to be any problem with getting a VPS for RoboForex-ECN.


Can you please provide some details about your technical details ... How to report technical issues?

Also, please make sure to include the status of your MQL5 Community login, like the following example ...


I am having the same VPS problem on my MT4 Platform. The server doesn't allow EA and indicator migration. I get the "terminal failed to connect to server " error message. I work with different brokers and the terminal has the same issue. I have : Logged out and logged in with username, restarted all my terminals, reinstalled all my terminals yet the issue persists on desktop and laptop. The worse part is that my EA had an issue and I fixed it but I now have no access to a server I paid for. I logged in on my community profile and changed my account and it updated the changes on the profile but the server is still executing orders on the previous account  with the previous EA. The problem is on your side here. I'll add screenshots to this effect as soon as I get to my PC. 
[Deleted]  
Dung Anh Phan #: what could be the problem?
it seems to be problem with my MQL5 account. if i log out of it then it allows me to see available server but if i login then it wont show it. Are there any support i can speak to? to solve this problem
Please provide the technical details and screenshot I requested in my post #5.
 


here it is

please help i really want to use metatrader vps. i dont want to keep this image up for too long also as it contains personal information

also when i ordered a vps before, i cancelled the subscription within the free trial period as it couldnt migrate. just incase this info help

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