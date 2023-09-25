MetaTrader VPS vs Broker Execution Speeds
There is in fact no discrepancy. A "ping" is the network latency, not the processing speed of orders by the broker.
What is reported in the log is the total time taken for network delay and internal processing of the order at the broker side.
The higher internal processing delay can sometimes be due to low liquidity or high volatility factors at the time the order was processed.
If however this is a common theme with the broker, then you will have to take up the issue with them.
It is not a network latency problem.
Ping involves the connection speed from broker server to the vps server.
But latency of order execution involves order execution which is totally broker side issue.
Thank you both for your excellent explanations. I'll monitor my broker's execution performance, as it's quite possible they may not be very competitive. Could you please provide me with average latency values for order execution that you consider competitive based on your experience? This would greatly assist me in finding my preferred broker.
Ping involves the connection speed from broker server to the vps server.
But latency of order execution involves order execution which is totally broker side issue.
Again, I have no specific number because it depends on multiple factors. For example, if your trading is based a long term swing strategy, then even several seconds of delay have absolutely no impact.
On the other hand if your strategy is a quick scalping on the minute chart, then mere milliseconds are crucial, and here you would try out different brokers to find the one with the fastest execution, and usually these are the more reputable, regulated and well known brokers.
I received valuable assistance from both you and Yashar Seyyedin. I believe that changing the title from "MetaTrader VPS" to something more fitting like "MetaTrader VPS vs Broker Execution Speeds" would enhance clarity and benefit anyone exploring this forum topic. But I'll take your lead on this if you think it's unnecessary then don't worry about changing it.
Thank you and have a nice evening!
- 2023.09.16
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In green, you can see the server's ping (excellent), while in red, you can see market orders (with very poor latency or millisecond numbers).
Thank you!