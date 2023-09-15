My auto trades keep getting cancelled, anyone know why?
You should have that indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_TF.ex4 file in the directory printed in log. Else it would not work.
Your first image shows you are trying to open trades a few minutes before midnight.
Brokers usually disable trade for five to ten minutes around midnight in order to calculate swaps.
Your EA should check if a trade is disabled and then wait until the trade is enabled again.
Your first image shows you are trying to open trades a few minutes before midnight.
Brokers usually disable trade for five to ten minutes around midnight in order to calculate swaps.
Your EA should check if a trade is disabled and then wait until the trade is enabled again.
I don't think thats the cause entirely, I am running into the same issue now. Thanks for responding.
You should have that indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_TF.ex4 file in the directory printed in log. Else it would not work.
Thanks for responding, do you mind suggesting what I should do to correct this? I'm pretty clueless will all this.
Edit- I downloaded the file and added it to indicators, no more errors messages in regards to Heiken. Now im getting this now when I add the ea...
No worries, Fernando. Thank you :)
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Just added an ea and clicked auto trade but when I check the journal tab, its just a wall of placed and cancelled trades. Says it can't open file, any fixes for this?
Any help is appreciated, thanks in advance.