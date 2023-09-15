My auto trades keep getting cancelled, anyone know why?

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Just added an ea and clicked auto trade but when I check the journal tab, its just a wall of placed and cancelled trades. Says it can't open file, any fixes for this?

Any help is appreciated, thanks in advance. 


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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 — Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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SG_TRADING: Just added an ea and clicked auto trade but when I check the journal tab, its just a wall of placed and cancelled trades. Says it can't open file, any fixes for this? Any help is appreciated, thanks in advance. 

You should have that indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_TF.ex4 file in the directory printed in log. Else it would not work.

 

Your first image shows you are trying to open trades a few minutes before midnight.

Brokers usually disable trade for five to ten minutes around midnight in order to calculate swaps.

Your EA should check if a trade is disabled and then wait until the trade is enabled again.  

 
Drazen Penic #:

Your first image shows you are trying to open trades a few minutes before midnight.

Brokers usually disable trade for five to ten minutes around midnight in order to calculate swaps.

Your EA should check if a trade is disabled and then wait until the trade is enabled again.  

I don't think thats the cause entirely, I am running into the same issue now. Thanks for responding. 

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

You should have that indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_TF.ex4 file in the directory printed in log. Else it would not work.

Thanks for responding, do you mind suggesting what I should do to correct this? I'm pretty clueless will all this.


Edit- I downloaded the file and added it to indicators, no more errors messages in regards to Heiken. Now im getting this now when I add the ea...

 
TFernando Carreiro #: Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 — Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893N

No worries, Fernando. Thank you :)

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SG_TRADING #: Now im getting this now when I add the ea...

Your EA has "bugs" in it. It's not functioning correctly and needs to be fixed. Discuss the issue with the author/coder of the EA.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Your EA has "bugs" in it. It's not functioning correctly and needs to be fixed. Discuss the issue with the author/coder of the EA.

Thanks Fernando, will do. 
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