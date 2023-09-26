Gap finder with number of historical arrows to show
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Re. notifications I would start with a dedicated function with error handling, example:
#property strict input bool notify = true; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { int i = 0; if(i == 0) { string message = StringFormat("Bearish Gap %g on %s,%s @ %g", MathAbs((Open[i] - Close[i + 1]) / Point), Symbol(), (_Period), Open[i]); MobileNotification(message); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void MobileNotification(string message) { if(!notify) return; if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED) == false) { Print("Notifications are not enabled in the terminal. Exiting..."); } else { ResetLastError(); if(!SendNotification(message)) Print("Error sending notification. Error code = ", GetLastError()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Marcin Madrzak #:Hey Marcin, hope you are doing well. Could you please just guide me on where to place the line. Is it a new function call or an iteration. Kindly help me get notification line to work. I really need the help because am not very good at coding.
Re. notifications I would start with a dedicated function with error handling, example:
Marcin Madrzak #:
Re. notifications I would start with a dedicated function with error handling, example:
Hello Marcin, I fixed the notifications issue thanks for your help.
I still can't edit the history bar to hide the original arrows. It will only hide the arrows gaps that were fully filled leaving the chart with so many diagonal arrows .please help ,e fix that .honestly am not good at coding still struggling financially to afford full programming. Please help me fix the indicator. I will really appreciate it.
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Hey guys hope everyone is doing well. I am seeking help to fix a free indicator.
I just had a free Gap finder indicator that i have tried to edit. It has 4 buffers. Bullish, bearish gaps and also filled gaps arrows. The source code can only hide filled gaps arrow but not the original gap arrows even with the historical bars set to minimum
. This results to a cluttered chart with so many diagonal arrows
Also, I added a line for sending notification, but the notifications are not coming. Am not sure what I did wrong with the notification line.
Kindly someone help me hide the historical gaps arrow alongside the filled gaps arrows. Also if possible the notification code line.
Thank you in advance.