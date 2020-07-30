BULLISH/BEARISH Bar counter code

New comment
 
BULLISH/BEARISH Bar counter code


Hi guys i`m having problem creating a bar counter code.Basically this indicator would be a statistical tool for me and it would help me very much with my market research.
It would count how many  BEARISH bars appear and BULLISH bars at the next candle of certain time "EST" 
for example in the photo the indicator will add only the blue lines at time "EST" and i want to add the counter of how many up/ down candles for only the next candle after the blue lines and it will show the result same in the rectangle that i have added in the photo.
i added the arrows just for explaining but i don't need the arrow.


counter


thanks a lot guys



Files:
TimeZones.mq4  7 kb
 

here is coding of the original indicator 


#property indicator_chart_window

extern int EST=7;
extern int CountBars=500;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- indicators
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custor indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//---- 
   int shift=0;
   for  (shift=Bars-1;shift>=0;shift--) {
   ObjectDelete("EST"+shift);
   ObjectDelete("Broker"+shift);
   }
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   int    counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
   int shift, NumBars=500;
   double CloseTime,OpenTime;
   
   if (Bars<CountBars)  { NumBars=Bars-1; } else { NumBars=CountBars; }

   for  (shift=Bars-1;shift>=0;shift--) {
 
//      OpenTime=StrToTime(TimeDay(Time[shift])+" "+EST+":"+OpenTimeMin);
//      CloseTime=StrToTime(TimeDay(Time[shift])+" "+MST+":"+CloseTimeMin);      
          
          
          if (TimeHour(Time[shift])== EST && TimeMinute(Time[shift])==0) {
             if(ObjectFind("EST"+shift) != 0)
         {            
            ObjectCreate("EST"+shift, OBJ_VLINE, 0, Time[shift], 0);
            ObjectSet("EST"+shift, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASHDOTDOT);
            ObjectSet("EST"+shift, OBJPROP_COLOR, Blue);
         }           
      }
      
      
      if (TimeHour(Time[shift])== 0 && TimeMinute(Time[shift])==0) {
             if(ObjectFind("Broker"+shift) != 0)
         {            
            ObjectCreate("Broker"+shift, OBJ_VLINE, 0, Time[shift], 0);
            ObjectSet("Broker"+shift, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASHDOTDOT);
            ObjectSet("Broker"+shift, OBJPROP_COLOR, White);
         }           
      }  

   }


   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
I'm seeking something a bit simper, I just need the code to count each bar, each day.  From bar one to the last bar that day. 
  
   MqlRates rates[];
   int bars = CopyRates(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0), TimeCurrent(), rates);
   int bull = 0;
   for (int i=0; i<bars; i++)
      if (rates[i].close > rates[i].open)
         bull++;
   printf("Bulls(%d) vs. Bears(%d)", bull, bars - bull);
 

Hello

Did you manage to get the counter working in the end?

Regards

New comment