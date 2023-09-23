MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 3950: Deposits/withdrawals in the terminal and updated trading report - page 2
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Hi!
Today I received the latest version with a lot of enhancements in METATRADER - congrats!
But, unfortunately, I also see some issues, like:
1- TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_CPU_ARCHITECTURE) returns nothing.
2- TERMINAL_VPS returns TRUE even when executing backtest locally.
3- I compile an EA using "AVX2+FM3" normally, but when I compile an MQH file alone, the LOG shows "cpu=X64 Regular". Why this difference occurs?
4- I've been testing an EA for some weeks, and suddenly it started to report less PROFITS and ENTRIES radically, I mean, now I achieve just 30% of entries and profits than before when backtesting and using the same parameters! Can it be related to some floating-point problems? Important: I do not have any errors during the tests and I check all values accordingly (NormalizeDouble, TickSize, and so forth). I have no orders rejected due to wrong prices or stops. Important to say that the older results were consistent with local and NETWORK AGENTS. It's really weird!
5- In EDITOR I set some "breakpoints" that disappear when I execute the code, while others remain.
Just in time: I do not use "beta releases".
Hi!
Today I received the latest version with a lot of enhancements in METATRADER - congrats!
But, unfortunately, I also see some issues, like:
1- TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_CPU_ARCHITECTURE) returns nothing.
2- TERMINAL_VPS returns TRUE even when executing backtest locally.
3- I compile an EA using "AVX2+FM3" normally, but when I compile an MQH file alone, the LOG shows "cpu=X64 Regular". Why this difference occurs?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 build 3950 crashes directly
Hao Chen, 2023.09.17 14:46
When operating elements in the window, MT5 crashes directly
The situation is like this, before updating to MT5 build 3950, my EA program was running normally for several years. After updating MT5 build 3950, MT5 crashed directly when loading my EA program.
During single-step debugging, I found that a crash occurred when executing this command line; I tried executing this command line in an empty EA file, but it was normal.
Because my EA will add a lot of elements to the chart window, but the previous version can run normally.
I don’t know why, but after updating the MT5 version, MT4 becomes unresponsive or crashes directly.
int pp = ObjectFind(chart_ID,name)
Online help, please help me,
Can't be reproduced. Not problem on my side.
Can't be reproduced. Not problem on my side.
It's logical, a mqh file compiling doesn't result in any ex5 produced. The reason to compile is mainly to check the code is ok, no need for any additional optimization.
Thank you Alain.
Even after another update some minutes ago, I'm having the same issues:
Related to the point #3, I understood and makes sense... Tks!
Thank you Alain.
Even after another update some minutes ago, I'm having the same issues:
Related to the point #3, I understood and makes sense... Tks!
I confirm about "architecture" with the Strategy Tester (on a live chart it's ok), but not the "vps".
At least for me AVX2 support is not properly detected and the terminal launches in AVX mode instead:
This mqh compiles with no error (b.3958):
Result of compilation:
code generated 1 1
0 errors, 0 warnings, 133 msec elapsed, cpu='AVX2 + FMA3' 1 1
This mqh compiles with no error (b.3958):
Templates and macros are not checked until they are called.