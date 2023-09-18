MT5 build 3950 crashes directly

New comment
 

When operating elements in the window, MT5 crashes directly

The situation is like this, before updating to MT5 build 3950, my EA program was running normally for several years. After updating MT5 build 3950, MT5 crashed directly when loading my EA program.

During single-step debugging, I found that a crash occurred when executing this command line; I tried executing this command line in an empty EA file, but it was normal.

Because my EA will add a lot of elements to the chart window, but the previous version can run normally.

I don’t know why, but after updating the MT5 version, MT4 becomes unresponsive or crashes directly.

int pp = ObjectFind(chart_ID,name)

Online help, please help me,



[Deleted]  

There is a dedicated thread for this build: MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 3950: Deposits/withdrawals in the terminal and updated trading report

In the future, please search before posting and do so in the appropriate thread or section.

EDIT: I have placed a "pocket" reference of your post in the thread I mentioned above.

 
Show the logs!
 
卡尔·施赖伯 #:
显示日志！

MT5 crashes directly without any logs showing.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

There is a dedicated thread for this build: MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 3950: Deposits/withdrawals in the terminal and updated trading report

In the future, please search before posting and do so in the appropriate thread or section.

EDIT: I have place a "pocket" reference of your post in the thread I mentioned above.

Sorry, I will improve it, thanks for the tip.

New comment