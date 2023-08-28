Withdrawal unvailable but i have balance!
For financial issues, please contact the Service Desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
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hi all,
i have balance, but withdrawal is unvailable... what can i do else than contacting service desk?
i earned the money from freelancing.
You have a remaining balance in your MQL5 account, but you don't have earned funds from selling products or services in MQL5.com.
According to MQL5.com rules you can only withdraw money that you have earned here.
In any other case you may contact the Service Desk.
What my colleague Eleni says really makes a lot of sense. I took for granted that balance was money earned (i earned the money from freelancing).
Thanks Eleni! <3
I'll add more info on this.
Withdraw from account
|Problem
|Solution
|No earned money on the account
|Start earning with MQL5.community services
|Withdrawal is allowed not more often than once per twenty-four hours
|Wait for twenty-four hours and try withdrawal again
|No Verified User status
|Complete a few simple steps to Register as a Seller
|Financial operations are blocked
|Please contact Service Desk to solve this problem
Please note that only the earned amount is available for withdrawal.
MQL5 Services top-ups can only be spent in the community, while back withdrawals are not supported. If you have erroneously topped up your MQL5 account, please contact us via Service Desk.
Hi,
This is not what your first photo writes, you may contact the Service Desk about this, we can't help you here.
You should allow some time to pass because as the message says 'no action is required from you'.
Contact the Service Desk if after several weeks (at least 2) you still receive the same message.
Service Desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
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hi all,
i have balance, but withdrawal is unvailable... what can i do else than contacting service desk?
i earned the money from freelancing.