Withdrawal unvailable but i have balance!

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hi all,

i have balance, but withdrawal is unvailable... what can i do else than contacting service desk?

i earned the money from freelancing.


 
Issam Kadhi what can i do else than contacting service desk?

For financial issues, please contact the Service Desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Issam Kadhi:

hi all,

i have balance, but withdrawal is unvailable... what can i do else than contacting service desk?

i earned the money from freelancing.


You have a remaining balance in your MQL5 account, but you don't have earned funds from selling products or services in MQL5.com.

According to MQL5.com rules you can only withdraw money that you have earned here.

In any other case you may contact the Service Desk.

 

What my colleague Eleni says really makes a lot of sense.  I took for granted that balance was money earned (i earned the money from freelancing).

Thanks Eleni! <3

I'll add more info on this.

Withdraw from account

Warning: withdrawals can be restricted by certain conditions.
Problem Solution
No earned money on the account Start earning with MQL5.community services
Withdrawal is allowed not more often than once per twenty-four hours Wait for twenty-four hours and try withdrawal again
No Verified User status Complete a few simple steps to Register as a Seller
Financial operations are blocked Please contact Service Desk to solve this problem

Please note that only the earned amount is available for withdrawal.

MQL5 Services top-ups can only be spent in the community, while back withdrawals are not supported. If you have erroneously topped up your MQL5 account, please contact us via Service Desk.

 
Hi, 
Not right, i earned the money from freelancing. It is earned money depending to the rules.
 
Issam Kadhi #:
Hi, 
Not right, i earned the money from freelancing. It is earned money depending to the rules.

This is not what your first photo writes, you may contact the Service Desk about this, we can't help you here.

 

Hi everyone, how do you deal with this problems?


 
The Anh Pham #Hi everyone, how do you deal with this problems?

You should allow some time to pass because as the message says 'no action is required from you'.

Contact the Service Desk if after several weeks (at least 2) you still receive the same message.

Service Desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
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