Is there anyway to make an Indicator reading drawdown in MT4 backtesting ?
What you expect can be seen in your balance-equity graph. Balance is the blue line and equity is the green one. Whenever you get negative equity this can be seen almost accuarately.
Remember to use every tick mode simulation.
What you expect can be seen in your balance-equity graph. Balance is the blue line and equity is the green one. Whenever you get negative equity this can be seen almost accuarately.
Remember to use every tick mode simulation.
Thank for your reply but no, it is not enough to show the real drawdown in the backtest, it only show the realized balance and equity. for example there is a losing buy trade, the 2 line won't draw it's real drawdown, it only redraw when the trade is closed or there is a sell trade open at the same time.
No matter what model you use, everytick or open price, it won't change the way the graph work.
Thank for your reply but no, it is not enough to show the real drawdown in the backtest, it only show the realized balance and equity. for example there is a losing buy trade, the 2 line won't draw it's real drawdown, it only redraw when the trade is closed or there is a sell trade open at the same time.
No matter what model you use, everytick or open price, it won't change the way the graph work.
Research MFE and MAE 'Maximum Adverse Excursion'.
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=MAE%20MFE
Research MFE and MAE 'Maximum Adverse Excursion'.
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=MAE%20MFE
Thank for your reply, I have tried this script by droping it to the backtest chart but the report is only about my login account history , not the backtesting account.
My main problem here is backtesting EAs from the market, which I don't have source code, so I can't add any code to the EA.
Every time I try to scan the Trade Orders or History Orders from an Indicator or a Script, it always return the login account's trades, not backtesting account's trades like I did with my own EA.
I search everywhere but can't find a solution for it. I guess it MT4 limitation and there is no way around ?
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Hi mates ,
When I backtested MT4 EAs from the market. The backtest report only containing maximum drawdown and realative drawdown. I want to know more like how often the EA reach a specific drawdown level.
I can write mq4 code and make my own EAs print that info but how about EAs that I don't have the source code? I tried to turn the drawdown reading code into an indicator but then I learned that the indicator I drop into the backtesting chart only read my login account balance and equity instead of backtesting account balance and equiy.
I guess that is how AccountBalance() and AccountEquity() work in MT4 .
So is there any way to archive it in MT4 ?
I am sorry if this forum is only for MQL5 but I can't find MQL4 forum.
Thank for your help mates.