Double trades with MT5/MQ5L VPS
This happens because you migrated your signal subscription to your MQL5 VPS and then you clicked the: Enable realtime signal subscription in the Signals options of your local MT5 terminal too and that results in copying every signal trade twice.
When you use MQL5 VPS for your signal subscription you DO NOT NEED to click the: Enable realtime signal subscription option in your local MT5 terminal again.
This happens because you migrated your signal subscription to your MQL5 VPS and then you clicked the: Enable realtime signal subscription in the Signals options of your local MT5 terminal too and that results in copying every signal trade twice.
When you use MQL5 VPS for your signal subscription you DO NOT NEED to click the: Enable realtime signal subscription option in your local MT5 terminal again.
But the "Enable realtime subscription" in the signal option of my local MT5 terminal is not activated anymore. Only in the VPS.. even after the migration. So in my eyes it is just activated in the VPS Terminal (Screen 2). Or do i misunderstand it?
Open the MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab.
If you haven't ticked the: Enable realtime signal subscription option, then you couldn't have double trades.
Unless you have this trading account and signal subscription open and enabled in some other MT5 terminal, except the migration in your MQL5 VPS.
If the checkmarks confuse you, there would be a safe alternative.
After the migration, log in to the account again, but with the investor password, then the terminal on the MQ-VPS trades, but the one on your PC can no longer do that.
But you still can see what happens on your account.
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Hi together,
I use Copy trading since 2 weeks now and I already read this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/378090 but I have still the problem that my account opens up two exact same trades for every signal, so losses are very heavy.
These are the settings in the MT5 App on the computer:
#
And these are the settings on the VPS:
For migration I chose "Only signal":
I thought this will avoid double trades, but I got same positions on trades every time.. so Could you help me how to stop this? Changing the settings?
Thanks in advance!!