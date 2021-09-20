One signal position copied and Two new trades(same) appeared
As far as I know - it may be for the following cases:
- you or signal provider made a balance operations with open positions, and the signal service made a correction of those open positions during the symchronization with the signal server (how to know about it? read Metatrader journal/logs or MQL5 VPS journal/logs in case you are using MQL5 VPS for subscription);
or
- you are using MQL5 VPS for signal subscriptipon and you are using your Metatrader for same subscription in the same time: one trade came from MQL5 VPS and the other but same trade came from your Metatrader.
It is necessary to untick "Enable realtime signal subscription" in Metatrader after sucessful synchronization/migration of this signal subscription with MQL5 VPS.
Read below:
----------------
WARNING!
After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, DO NOT TICK AGAIN the: Enable realtime signal subscription option in your local computer’s MT5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
When you use a MQL5 VPS in order to copy a signal, you IGNORE the MT5 Journal tab, down in the terminal window and you only check the MQL5 VPS (right click) Journals, for useful information about your smooth signal copying.
So after the synchronization of your signal subscription with your MQL5 VPS, the MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab must look like below:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
my subscribed signal provider just added a new position, but my account had two excact same new trades. I've also rented a VPS service from MQL5. Does this has anything to do with the VPS? Was the position being copied twice? Or is it just the way the system use to mange the position sizing?
Thank you so much for helping!