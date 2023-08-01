mql4 chart min max
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum #6 (2017)
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Use the preprocessor directives. Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
-
Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum #6 (2017)
-
Use the preprocessor directives. Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
sorry my bad. thanks for the answer
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How do I set the following indicator parameters via MQL4 code in a custom indicator? The only property that I have been able to find that seemed appropriate was only for the main chart and not the custom indicator window