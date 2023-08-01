mql4 chart min max

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How do I set the following indicator parameters via MQL4 code in a custom indicator?  The only property that I have been able to find that seemed appropriate was only for the main chart and not the custom indicator window

   ChartSetInteger(1,CHART_SCALEFIX, 0, true); 
   ChartSetDouble(1,CHART_FIXED_MIN,0);
   ChartSetDouble(1,CHART_FIXED_MAX,50);


 

  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
    Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

  2. Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum #6 (2017)

  3. Use the preprocessor directives. Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference

 
William Roeder #:

  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
    Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

  2. Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum #6 (2017)

  3. Use the preprocessor directives. Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference

sorry my bad.  thanks for the answer

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