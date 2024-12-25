In Strategy Tester, how to know which "Out" order correspond to which "In" order ? - page 3
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The last one partially hidden is a buy out, he can't be related to the first buy in.
mmh, why can't it be related to the first buy in ? :)
Anyway, Aymeric is right, it should be easier to read the results. At least by adding the position ticket and/or id to as additional columns, or even better by providing the "Positions" option like on the live history.
Agree, it seems an obvious feature missing from Metatrader
mmh, why can't it be related to the first buy in ? :)
Try this.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/746157
Because a BUY in can only be closed by SELL out, not a BUY out.
Try this.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/746157
Thanks but I don't see any of the information that I am looking for on the output of this script/stuff using some dlls
To recap,
If I follow the method from Miguel to disantangle the In's and Out's, i.e. from my understanding, just link any In to the first Out available (when looking at the history), here is what I get:
My goal here is only to know which Entry was risponsible for this Stop Out at 42.78%
Am I correct ?
[EDIT] I realized that the longest link (starting from the 12th entry down to the last one) is not valid, since it's a Buy and a Buy, so the link should have happened later
Thanks but I don't see any of the information that I am looking for on the output of this script/stuff using some dlls
You will see closed positions in the tester.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
In Strategy Tester, how to know which "Out" order correspond to which "In" order ?
Alain Verleyen, 2023.07.31 19:19
Anyway, Aymeric is right, it should be easier to read the results. At least by adding the position ticket and/or id to as additional columns, or even better by providing the "Positions" option like on the live history.
The script will accurately answer the question that was asked in the picture.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
In Strategy Tester, how to know which "Out" order correspond to which "In" order ?
AYMERIC75, 2023.08.01 11:39
The DLL is used to read the last cache of the tester.
PS If you find alternative implementations of the tester's closed positions calculation, it will be good.