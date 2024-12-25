In Strategy Tester, how to know which "Out" order correspond to which "In" order ? - page 3

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Alain Verleyen #:
The last one partially hidden is a buy out, he can't be related to the first buy in.

mmh, why can't it be related to the first buy in ? :)

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Anyway, Aymeric is right, it should be easier to read the results. At least by adding the position ticket and/or id to as additional columns, or even better by providing the "Positions" option like on the live history.

Agree, it seems an obvious feature missing from Metatrader

 
AYMERIC75 #:

mmh, why can't it be related to the first buy in ? :)

Because a BUY in can only be closed by SELL out, not a BUY out.
 

Try this.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/746157

TesterReport - альтернативный отчет тестера стратегий Metatrader 5
TesterReport - альтернативный отчет тестера стратегий Metatrader 5
  • 2021.10.06
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые отчеты MetaTrader 5 довольно тяжелы для восприятия. По этой причине с определенного момента разработчики добавили в Терминал более понятный режим просмотра закрытых позиций. Однако, это не
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Because a BUY in can only be closed by SELL out, not a BUY out.
yes sure
 
fxsaber #:

Try this.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/746157


Thanks but I don't see any of the information that I am looking for on the output of this script/stuff using some dlls

 

To recap,


If I follow the method from Miguel to disantangle the In's and Out's, i.e. from my understanding, just link any In to the first Out available (when looking at the history), here is what I get:



My goal here is only to know which Entry was risponsible for this Stop Out at 42.78%


Am I correct ?


[EDIT] I realized that the longest link (starting from the 12th entry down to the last one) is not valid, since it's a Buy and a Buy, so the link should have happened later

 
AYMERIC75 #:

Thanks but I don't see any of the information that I am looking for on the output of this script/stuff using some dlls

You will see closed positions in the tester.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

In Strategy Tester, how to know which "Out" order correspond to which "In" order ?

Alain Verleyen, 2023.07.31 19:19

Anyway, Aymeric is right, it should be easier to read the results. At least by adding the position ticket and/or id to as additional columns, or even better by providing the "Positions" option like on the live history.


The script will accurately answer the question that was asked in the picture.

The DLL is used to read the last cache of the tester.


PS If you find alternative implementations of the tester's closed positions calculation, it will be good.

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