In Strategy Tester, how to know which "Out" order correspond to which "In" order ? - page 2
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I am afraid this wont work since you can have multiple In in a row and multiple Out in row, like on the following
I don't need a script, I just want to see the In corresponding to one (specific) Out ^^
I am afraid this wont work since you can have multiple In in a row and multiple Out in row, like on the following
I don't need a script, I just want to see the In corresponding to one (specific) Out ^^
I am afraid this wont work since you can have multiple In in a row and multiple Out in row, like on the following
I don't need a script, I just want to see the In corresponding to one (specific) Out ^^
The closing order is the reverse of the opening order.
The closing order is the reverse of the opening order.
Wait.. are you sure about this ?
Following your logic I started to make the connections between In's and Out's. But now I get stuck, for instance, how would you connect the very first In (at the top) ?
Wait.. are you sure about this ?
Following your logic I started to make the connections between In's and Out's. But now I get stuck, for instance, how would you connect the very first In (at the top) ?
Just keep linking trades. You'll see how it all adds up.
Edit: You have a grid/martingale system in front of you. Keep that in mind.
Just keep linking trades. You'll see how it all adds up.
Edit: You have a grid/martingale system in front of you. Keep that in mind.
The last one that is hidden is an out (there was sufficient space). Here is the final result
Perfect! Now you know how to interpret the trade history. :-)
The last one that is hidden is an out (there was sufficient space). Here is the final result
Anyway, Aymeric is right, it should be easier to read the results. At least by adding the position ticket and/or id to as additional columns, or even better by providing the "Positions" option like on the live history.