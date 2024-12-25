In Strategy Tester, how to know which "Out" order correspond to which "In" order ? - page 2

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Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:
The OP does not have the code (he is asking for help based on a product from the Market).

He just wants to know how to interpret the trades in the history. Don't go crazy with ID's, magic numbers, etc.

Note the icons and the direction of the arrows.

Red = Sell
Blue = Buy
Right arrow = Open

Left Arrow = Close


Yes. That's why I suggested some code or product to analyze history.

It can get very overwhelming to do this manually.

Also, it is possible to export to excel/CSV and do the analysis there.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:
The OP does not have the code (he is asking for help based on a product from the Market).

He just wants to know how to interpret the trades in the history. Don't go crazy with ID's, magic numbers, etc.

Note the icons and the direction of the arrows.

  • Red = Sell
  • Blue = Buy
  • Right arrow = Open
  • Left arrow = Close


I am afraid this wont work since you can have multiple In in a row and multiple Out in row, like on the following



I don't need a script, I just want to see the In corresponding to one (specific) Out ^^

 
AYMERIC75 #:

I am afraid this wont work since you can have multiple In in a row and multiple Out in row, like on the following



I don't need a script, I just want to see the In corresponding to one (specific) Out ^^

If I am not wrong on this: not possible without code...


 
AYMERIC75 #:

I am afraid this wont work since you can have multiple In in a row and multiple Out in row, like on the following

I don't need a script, I just want to see the In corresponding to one (specific) Out ^^

The closing order is the reverse of the opening order.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

The closing order is the reverse of the opening order.

Wait.. are you sure about this ?

Following your logic I started to make the connections between In's and Out's. But now I get stuck, for instance, how would you connect the very first In (at the top) ?




 
AYMERIC75 #:

Wait.. are you sure about this ?

Following your logic I started to make the connections between In's and Out's. But now I get stuck, for instance, how would you connect the very first In (at the top) ?

Just keep linking trades. You'll see how it all adds up.

 

Edit: You have a grid/martingale system in front of you. Keep that in mind.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Just keep linking trades. You'll see how it all adds up.

 

Edit: You have a grid/martingale system in front of you. Keep that in mind.

The last one that is hidden is an out (there was sufficient space). Here is the final result



 
AYMERIC75 #The last one that is hidden is an out (there was sufficient space). Here is the final result

Perfect! Now you know how to interpret the trade history. :-)

 
AYMERIC75 #:

The last one that is hidden is an out (there was sufficient space). Here is the final result



The last one partially hidden is a buy out, he can't be related to the first buy in.
 

Anyway, Aymeric is right, it should be easier to read the results. At least by adding the position ticket and/or id to as additional columns, or even better by providing the "Positions" option like on the live history.

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